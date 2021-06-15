Ottumwa Fire
7:20 p.m. Friday. Public assistance in the 600 block of South Adella Street.
9:04 p.m. Friday. Vehicle collision with injuries on Highway 149 and Woodland Avenue.
2 a.m. Sunday. Car fire at Highway 34 and Quincy Avenue.
12:40 p.m. Sunday. Smoke complaint on Elmdale Avenue.
8:11 p.m. Sunday. Tree fire at Second Street and Foster Avenue.
8:46 p.m. Sunday. Arcing powerline on Grandview Avenue.
12:03 a.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint on West Main Street.
2 p.m. Tuesday. Public service on Wabash Avenue.
Medical calls: 4:37 p.m. Friday. Church Street. 7:35 p.m. Friday. Madison Avenue. 8:06 p.m. Friday. Albia Road. 1:12 a.m. Saturday. Madison Avenue. 2:11 a.m. Saturday. Clinton Avenue. 3:36 a.m. Saturday. West Williams Street. 3:51 a.m. Saturday. Lamborn Street. 5:47 a.m. Saturday. North Moore Street. 8 a.m. Saturday. Hamilton Street. 10:40 a.m. Saturday. Quincy Avenue. 12:02 p.m. Saturday. Mary Street. 12:27 p.m. Saturday. Pennsylvania Avenue. 5:50 p.m. Saturday. Benton Street. 6:39 p.m. Saturday. Main Street. 8:33 p.m. Saturday. Ward Street. 9:21 p.m. Saturday. Second Street. 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Sheridan Street. 8:05 a.m. Sunday. Weller Street. 9:27 a.m. Sunday. Ray Street. 1:48 p.m. Sunday. Rochester Road. 2:32 p.m. Sunday. Ray Street. 4:16 p.m. Sunday. Glenwood Avenue. 6:37 p.m. Sunday. Union Street. 6:55 p.m. Sunday. Graves Street. 7:02 p.m. Sunday. Ogden Street. 8:58 p.m. Sunday. Steller Avenue. 4:15 a.m. Monday. Oak Ridge Road. 11:47 a.m. Monday. Kitterman Avenue. 3:03 p.m. Monday. Rochester Road. 6:58 p.m. Monday. Swanson Avenue. 8:57 p.m. Monday. Wapello Street. 3:25 a.m. Tuesday. East Mary Street. 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. North Jefferson Street. 10:10 a.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 10:28 a.m. Tuesday. South Market Street. 1:35 p.m. Tuesday. Davis Street. 2:22 p.m. Tuesday. Court Street.
Ottumwa Police
10:59 a.m. Friday. William Michael Shepherd, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
1:32 p.m. Friday. Couland Kalejar, 26, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue.
7:30 p.m. Friday. Brent Allen Cassatt, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of East Mary Street with two counts of child endangerment-substantial risk and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:50 p.m. Friday. Lee Alan Copeland, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged at Fifth and McLean streets with driving while barred and failure to appear.
9:30 p.m. Friday. Aony Ludwig, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with OWI.
9:30 p.m. Friday. Emilio Peter, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons.
11:52 p.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged at South Ward Street and East Finley Avenue with curfew violation.
No time given, Friday. Michael Lee Thomas 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue with interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:27 a.m. Saturday. Sarah Leeann Henry, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Ferry Street with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred.
2:47 a.m. Saturday. Michael Louis Rogers, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
5:46 a.m. Saturday. Kenndal Arlene Hafele, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with failure to appear.
6:55 p.m. Saturday. Anthony Alford Davis, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Main Street with failure to appear.
7:53 p.m. Saturday. Jeffrey Scott Belliveau, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Iowa Avenue with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of violation of probation and voluntary absence from custody.
No time given, Saturday. James William Shilling, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Keota Street and South Ward Street with driving while barred.
No time given, Saturday. Deoshea R. Foster-Peggs, 31, of Mason City, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with assault causing bodily injury and interference with official acts.
No time given, Saturday. Takota Jo Weitzel, 21, of Charles City, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts and was served a warrant.
2:09 a.m. Sunday. Renny Joe Mccarty, 30, of Birmingham, Iowa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
2:45 a.m. Sunday. Lindsey Rae Mcclure, 24, of Centerville, was charged at East Second Street and South Green Street with OWI.
5:08 a.m. Sunday. Shawn Draw M. Wilson, 41, of Marion, was charged at South Ferry Street and Ingersoll Street with public intoxication.
10:37 p.m. Sunday. Brandon Cole Penrod, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Church Street with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
No time given, Sunday. Luis Salgado Enriquez, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with domestic abuse assault, OWI, interference with official acts, three counts of child endangerment and eluding.
7:43 a.m. Monday. Michael William Conley, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Court Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was served a warrant.
8:19 a.m. Monday. Sallen Jonas, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with OWI.
8:19 a.m. Monday. Eis Simanto, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with public intoxication.
8:45 a.m. Monday. Megan Rae Gooden, 35, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with violation of probation.
9:05 a.m. Monday. Damian Wayne Barndt, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with public intoxication.
9:25 a.m. Monday. Mackson Jesse, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
11:45 a.m. Monday. Alex Thayne Blazina, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Crestview Avenue with domestic abuse impeding air/blood flow, obstruction of emergency communications, willful injury and domestic abuse assault.
3:12 p.m. Monday. Kraigen Andrew Grooms, 24, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
4:36 p.m. Monday. Nicole Maria Ann Jarvis, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Court Street with domestic abuse assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
6:26 p.m. Monday. William Patrick Davis, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
7:40 p.m. Monday. Edward William Fellows, 78, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and Grand Avenue with OWI.
Wapello Sheriff
12:54 a.m. June 9. Destiny Barker, 24, of Drakesville, was arrested and charged in the 2700 block of Highway 149 with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
9:09 a.m. Thursday. Jacob Kauffman, 32, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with carrying weapons, no SR-22 insurance, driving while revoked, driving while suspended, eluding and on five outstanding warrants.
2:50 a.m. Saturday. Richele Jacob, 36, of Albia, was arrested on five outstanding warrants for pre-trial release violation.
4:08 a.m. Saturday. Otis Penelton, 49, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for fifth-degree theft.
1:18 a.m. Sunday. John Hartman, 48, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged in the 15500 block of Eddyville Road, Ottumwa, with OWI, open container, failure to maintain control and interference with official acts.
9:35 p.m. Sunday. Robert Sachen, 36, of Ottumwa, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation.