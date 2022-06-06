Ottumwa Police
9:35 a.m. Friday. Brandon Kenny Starcevic, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 34 and Highway 63 with driving while barred.
10:35 a.m. Friday. Channa Marie McMillian, 36, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 500 block of North Sheridan Avenue.
10:59 a.m. Friday. Damon Wayne Lord, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with driving while barred.
1:37 p.m. Friday. Nicholas Dean Blackwell, 27, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue.
6:15 p.m. Friday. Christian Dennis Martinez, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
8:36 p.m. Friday. Jason Scott White, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Milner Street with West Keota Street with unlawful possession of prescription drug, two counts of possession of controlled substance, fifth-degree theft, trespass, fifth-degree criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:50 a.m. Saturday. Arfin Edipo, 22, of Pella, was charged at North Cherry Street and Locust Street with two counts of failure to appear.
6:30 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of Boone Avenue with second-degree theft.
8:25 p.m. Saturday. Stella Mebong Fonkeng, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
1:29 a.m. Sunday. Naim De Jesus Bethancourt, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Hamilton Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
9:14 a.m. Sunday. Arthur Douglas Dyke, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North James Street with violation of no contact order and possession of controlled substance.
9:14 a.m. Sunday. Sherry Lynn Young, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North James Street with revocation of pretrial release.
11 a.m. Sunday. Dalton Robert Prasch, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Court Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
3:10 p.m. Sunday. Richard Edgar Knight, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of West Alta Vista Avenue with assault.
3:30 p.m. Sunday. James William Shilling, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged at Wildwood Drive and Asbury Avenue with driving while barred.
4:16 p.m. Sunday. Kr Robos, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Milner Street and West Keota Street with public intoxication.
7 p.m. Sunday. Christian Louis Fisher, 55, of Marshalltown, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with possession of drug paraphernalia.