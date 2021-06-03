Ottumwa Fire
4:53 p.m. Wednesday. Vehicle collision in the 100 block of Church Street.
9:38 p.m. Wednesday. Motorcycle fire at Steller Avenue and Morrel Drive.
Medical calls: 4:16 p.m. Wednesday. North Wapello Street. 5:48 p.m. Wednesday. Blackhawk Road. 1:06 a.m. Thursday. West Park Avenue. 2:29 a.m. Thursday. Camille Street. 6:18 a.m. Thursday. Oakridge Road. 9:22 a.m. Thursday. Oak Meadow Drive. 9:42 a.m. Thursday. Alta Vista Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Brennan Rayn Putman, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with OWI.
5:50 a.m. Wednesday. Quinton Austin Guffey, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Ellis Avenue with two counts of violation of protective order and possession of controlled substance.
6:40 a.m. Wednesday. Robin Jean Payne, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree criminal mischief and reckless use of fireworks/explosives.
9:48 p.m. Wednesday. Isaiah Landry Smith, 31, of Albia, was charged at West Second Street and Mcpherson Avenue with controlled substance violation, possession of marijuana, OWI and failure to affix drug tax stamp.