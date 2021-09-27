Ottumwa Police
9:15 a.m. Friday. Stacy Loraine Adler, 52, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of East Second Street and North Walnut Avenue for driving under suspension.
12:18 p.m. Friday. Thomas Jefferson Pearcy, 41, no town listed, was arrested in the 900 block of North Quincy Avenue for disorderly conduct.
3:35 p.m. Friday. Christian D. Martinez, 25, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of Burrhus and North Adella streets for violation of protection order.
4:16 p.m. Friday. Hayden Alan Frederick, 19, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of West Main Street and South Kitterman Avenue for drunk driving revocation.
6:32 p.m. Friday. Zachary Craig Mason, 32, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 300 block of West Second Street for violation of protection order and suborning perjury.
7:38 p.m. Friday. Lawrence Edward Moore, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of South Davis Street and East Finley Avenue for providing false information and violation of protection order.
7:42 p.m. Friday. Lawrence Edward Moore, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of South Davis Street and East Finley Avenue for driving under suspension.
8:56 p.m. Friday. Melinda Sue Sanders, 39, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 500 block of Summit Street for driving while barred.
1:56 a.m. Saturday. Britany Michelle Kopp, 26, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 300 block of Church Street for possession of controlled substance and operating while under the influence.
11:06 a.m. Saturday. Dennis Lee Collis Jr., 49, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 100 block of North Fellows Avenue for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, driving under suspension and was served two warrants.
7:06 p.m. Saturday. Jeffrey Ryan Bedner, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 500 block of North Weller Street for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred.
12:15 a.m. Sunday. Jr Eseuk, 30, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 600 block of North Fifth Street for striking fixtures, no valid license, no proof of insurance and control of vehicle.
12:45 a.m. Sunday. Kevin Christopher Stalder, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 700 block of West Alta Vista Avenue for driving while barred and was served with two warrants.
2:02 a.m. Sunday. Dulce Olivares Velasquez, 23, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of North Highway 63 and West Woodland Avenue for operating while under the influence and cited for speeding.
8:51 a.m. Sunday. Jennifer Lynn Gatlin, 37, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and North Milnder Street for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jeremy Ray Showalter, 40, of Ottumwa, was cited there for possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:10 a.m. Sunday. Macy Marie Zapata, 23, of Ottumwa, was arrested in the 600 block of Iowa Avenue for driving while barred.
5:50 p.m. Sunday. Felicia Dawn Baxter, 27, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
8:45 p.m. Sunday. Rosa Jimenez Flores, 52, of Ottumwa, was arrested at the intersection East Highway 34 and South Iowa Avenue for drunk driving revocation.