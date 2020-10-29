Ottumwa Fire
3:22 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
5:28 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint in the 1100 block of Orchard St.
2:35 p.m. Thursday. Car accident at Woodland Ave. and N. Court St.
Medical calls: 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. Chester Ave. 10:33 p.m. Wednesday. W. 2nd St. 11:02 p.m. Wednesday. N. Court St. 2:08 a.m. Thursday. S. Fellows Ave. 5:33 a.m. Thursday. E. Main St. 8:15 a.m. Thursday. Albia Road. 9:05 a.m. Thursday. S. Iowa Ave. 10 a.m. Thursday. E. 2nd St.
Ottumwa Police
6:08 a.m. Wednesday. Francisco Martin Felipe, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at E. Vine St. and N. Madison Ave. with OWI first offense and no valid license.
1:28 p.m. Wednesday. Sara Dawn Brown, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of E. Main St. with forgery and third-degree theft.
4:11 p.m. Wednesday. Danny Ray Bankston, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of W. 2nd St. with prohibited acts and OWI second offense, and was served with a warrant.
5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Randall Paul Dodds, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church St. and N. Davis St. with public intoxication-drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:40 p.m. Wednesday. Keeley Dawn Frazier, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of N. Ferry St. with driving while revoked for OWI.
7:40 p.m. Wednesday. Quinton Austin Guffey, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of N. Ferry St. with person under legal age.
7:40 p.m. Wednesday. Brook Leann Robertson, 19, of Hedrick, was charged in the 600 block of N. Ferry St. with person under legal age.
8:10 p.m. Wednesday. Ernest Franklin Leaf Jr., 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft.
Centerville Police
3:21 p.m. Tuesday. Kelly Wayne Davis, 51, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of N. Main St., Centerville, with violation of a no contact order.
3:48 p.m. Tuesday. Travis Blake McClure, 35, of Centerville, was charged at west city limits in Centerville with failure to appear.
Appanoose Sheriff
7:37 p.m. Tuesday. Michael Wade Kruzich, 55, of Mystic, was charged at Green St. and High St. in Mystic with failure to appear.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 3:35 a.m. Wednesday. 578th St., Cincinnati. 7:55 a.m. Wednesday. W. State St., Centerville. 11:39 a.m. Wednesday. S. Main St., Centerville. 2:20 a.m. Thursday. E. School St., Mystic. 2:35 a.m. Thursday. N. 10th St., Centerville.
Moulton Ambulance
Medical calls: 9:01 a.m. Wednesday. E. 7th St., Moulton.
Mystic Fire Department
1:59 p.m. Tuesday. A residential fire was reported in the 200 block of S. 2nd St., Mystic. Centerville Fire and Rescue were called for mutual aid.
9:22 p.m. Tuesday. A residential fire was reported in the 1100 block of W. Main St., Mystic.