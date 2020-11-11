Ottumwa Fire
5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint in the 1500 block of Elm St.
7:01 p.m. Tuesday. Public service in the 100 block of N. Ward St.
12:59 a.m. Wednesday. Car accident in the 300 block of N. Moore St.
9:56 a.m. Wednesday. Public service in the 800 block of Albia Road.
Medical calls: 4:08 p.m. Tuesday. W. Finley Ave. 4:41 a.m. Wednesday. E. Pennsylvania Ave. 5:14 a.m. Wednesday. N. Quincy Ave. 8:48 a.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Lillian St. 11:47 a.m. Wednesday. S. Market St. 1:43 p.m. Wednesday. S. Union St.
Centerville Police
11:04 a.m. Tuesday. Rachel Adina Lansky, 33, of Fairfield, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with contempt of court.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 1:32 p.m. Monday. St. Josephs Drive, Centerville. 5:43 p.m. Monday. 268th Ave., Moravia. 7:16 a.m. Tuesday. S. 18th St., Centerville. 12:36 p.m. Tuesday. N. 4th St., Centerville. 3:37 p.m. Tuesday. S. 18th St., Centerville.