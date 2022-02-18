Ottumwa Police
5:25 p.m. Feb. 9. Jon Monica Shyrock, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with distributing tobacco to minor.
9:46 p.m. Feb. 9. Zachary Lee Downing, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with two counts of violation of probation.
11:26 p.m. Feb. 9. Shane William Capps, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Mary Street and South Ward Street with driving while barred.
12:34 a.m. Feb. 10. Justin Dean Bergin, 34, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with public intoxication and first-degree trespass.
9:41 a.m. Feb. 10. Davante Dalvin Vos, 27, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 800 block of Lillian Street.
10:01 a.m. Feb. 10. Michael David Madden, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree harassment.
10:22 a.m. Feb. 10. Gerald Orval Porter, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with violation of parole.
8:19 p.m. Feb. 10. Mark Derrick Easton, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with stalking.
8:25 p.m. Feb. 10. Makenzie Renae Mull, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of failure to appear.
No time given, Feb. 10. April Dawn Tobeck, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue with domestic abuse assault and trespass.
12:26 a.m. Feb. 11. Logan Samuel Anderson was charged at South Hancock Street with Queen Anne Avenue with driving while barred.
1:47 a.m. Feb. 11. Stanley Clermond, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Market Street with possession of marijuana.
2:36 a.m. Feb. 11. Elean Samuel Soto, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at Spring Street and Grant Street with possession of marijuana and OWI.
8:25 a.m. Feb. 11. Shane William Capps, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at Chester Avenue and North Adella Street with driving while barred.
8:25 a.m. Feb. 11. Johnny Ramirez, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at Chester Avenue and North Adella Street with failure to appear, three counts of revocation of pretrial release and failure to appear, and was served with a warrant.
9:34 a.m. Feb. 11. Leonard Dean Schakel, 40, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 North Iowa Avenue.
11:10 a.m. Feb. 11. Randy Logan Rominger, 21, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
11:40 a.m. Feb. 11. Andrew Craig Rettig, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Frank Street with interference with official acts.
3:14 p.m. Feb. 11. James Thomas Haberling, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of parole.
5:07 p.m. Feb. 11. Jacob Eugene Good, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of parole and two counts of violation of probation.
7:55 p.m. Feb. 11. Orie Tristyn Schlotter, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Lillian Street with domestic abuse assault.
7:56 p.m. Feb. 11. Taylor Adrian Gerths, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Rochester Road with domestic abuse assault.
9:44 p.m. Feb. 11. Mathias Massy, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with possession of controlled substance and possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
11:36 p.m. Feb. 11. Bonnie Charle Cremer, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
11:36 p.m. Feb. .11. Amy Anne Hill, 44, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
12:02 a.m. Feb. 12. Rodney Lee Pickrell, 50, of Agency, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with OWI.
12:53 a.m. Feb. 12. Walter Leon Denham, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Locust with driving while barred.
2:02 a.m. Feb. 12. Michael Lee Thomas, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Weller Street with possession of controlled substance.
2:44 a.m. Feb. 12. Julie Ann Park, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Green Street with OWI.
4:58 p.m. Feb. 12. Michael M. Christensen, 59, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of North Green Street with failure to appear.
10:44 p.m. Feb. 12. William Michael Fortney, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Finley Avenue and North Milner Street with two counts possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
11:35 p.m. Feb. 12. Johnathan Ridgway-Wilson, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at Hamilton Street and North Milner Street with controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp, two counts of possession of controlled substance and driving while barred.