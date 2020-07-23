Ottumwa Fire
6:59 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint in the 500 block of Elma Street.
11:08 p.m. Wednesday. Investigation in the 300 block of North Cherry Street.
2:31 p.m. Thursday. Smoke complaint in the 1600 block of Locust Street.
Medical calls: 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. North Quincy Avenue. 7:34 p.m. Wednesday. Church Street. 10:23 p.m. Wednesday. North Cass Street. 12:16 a.m. Thursday. North Sheridan Street. 8:39 a.m. Thursday. West Finley Avenue. 9:59 a.m. Thursday. North Jefferson Street. 10:09 a.m. Thursday. South Ransom Street. 10:43 a.m. Thursday. North Quincy Avenue. 11:12 a.m. Thursday. Church Street. 11:19 a.m. Thursday. West Finley Avenue. 1:08 p.m. Thursday. North Ward Street. 3:17 p.m. Thursday. South Union Street.
Ottumwa Police
10:25 p.m. Tuesday. Jason Wallace Rosenbalm, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with assault on persons in certain occupations non injury and simple assault.
9:26 a.m. Wednesday. Scott Eugene Lipp, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of West Mary Street with third-degree harassment.
9:37 a.m. Wednesday. Phillip Alexzander Maldonado, 39, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of North Ransom Street.
11:16 a.m. Wednesday. Jephthah Darin Burton, 29, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of South Ward Street.
7:50 p.m. Wednesday. Wendy Leann Waters, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Finley and North Madison avenues with driving while barred.
9:03 p.m. Wednesday. Johnnie Kay Murphy, 60, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of South Iowa Avenue.
10:44 p.m. Wednesday. Howker Ludwig, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with second-degree burglary.
11:47 p.m. Wednesday. Mark Francis, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ransom Street with domestic assault serious.
Wapello County Sheriff
5:35 p.m. Wednesday. Kelly Shiltz, 52, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for voluntary absence from custody and violation of parole.
Centerville Police
9:34 p.m. Wednesday. Steven Russell Ferguson, 63, of Centerville, was charged in the 23000 block of Highway 5 with driving under suspension.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
11:35 a.m. Wednesday. Car accident with injuries in 11000 block of 570th Street, Centerville.
4:24 a.m. Thursday. Car accident with injuries in the 25000 block of Highway 2, Centerville.
Medical calls: 11:18 a.m. Wednesday. North Third St., Mystic. 1:17 p.m. Wednesday. East Prairie Street, Centerville. 2:44 p.m. Wednesday. Island View Place, Mystic.
Appanoose County Sheriff
7:40 p.m. Wednesday. Leann Nicole Short, 30, of Oskaloosa, was charged at the Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office with probation violation and failure to appear.
Moulton Fire and Ambulance
Medical calls: 8:06 a.m. Wednesday. West Broadway Street, Moulton.