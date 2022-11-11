Ottumwa Police
1:25 a.m. Tuesday. Emily Anne Cloke, 31, of Fairfield, was charged at Venture Way and Venture Drive with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
3:45 a.m. Tuesday. Thomas Edward Johnson, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Church Street with violation of no contact order.
8:50 a.m. Tuesday. Ricky Lonson Richmond, 63, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with two counts of second-degree harassment.
11:07 a.m. Tuesday. Malcolm A. Anderson, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Market Street with first-degree robbery, interference with official acts and possession of firearm by felon.
11:17 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 700 block of East Second Street with second-degree sexual abuse.
1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Emily Anne Cloke, 31, of Fairfield, was charged at Venture Way and Venture Drive with fifth-degree criminal mischief and trespass.
6:55 p.m. Tuesday. Jeffrey Michael Huffman, 40, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
2:02 a.m. Wednesday. Jesse David Pamperin, 29, of Bloomfield, was charged at North Washington Street and West Fourth Street with possession of controlled substance.
6:16 a.m. Wednesday. Jedakyah Daniel Ponce, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Marion Street with public intoxication.
8:08 a.m. Wednesday. Rafael Shay Ramirez, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Appanoose Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief, interference with official acts and violation of protective order.
8:54 a.m. Wednesday. Keondro D'Angel Miller, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Market Street with domestic abuse assault.
10:28 a.m. Wednesday. Two juveniles were charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with consumption of alcohol in public place. Another juvenile was charged at the same place with consumption of alcohol in public place and providing false information.
10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree theft.
No time given, Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with interference with official acts, carrying weapons on school grounds and trespass. Another juvenile was charged at the same location with trespass and consumption of alcohol in public place.
