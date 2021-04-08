Ottumwa Fire
7 p.m. Wednesday. Power line down on Friendly Lane.
Medical calls: 3:37 p.m. Wednesday. Wildwood Drive. 5:47 p.m. Wednesday. East Fourth Street. 9:47 p.m. Wednesday. South Hancock Avenue. 12:27 a.m. Thursday. Elma Street. 9:06 a.m. Thursday. Venture Drive. 11:26 a.m. Thursday. East Second Street. 2:54 p.m. Thursday. Mckinley Avenue. 3:39 p.m. Thursday. Camille Street.
Ottumwa Police
9:33 a.m. Wednesday. Kody Robert Jones, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree sexual abuse by force.
10:18 a.m. Wednesday. Melvin Saye Dahn, 18, of Waterloo, was charged in the 200 block of North Hancock Street with driving under suspension.
11:35 a.m. Wednesday. Allan Joseph Wright, 35, of Eldon, was served with a warrant in the 1300 block of North Court Street.
12:06 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:30 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with assault.
7:02 p.m. Wednesday. Roberto Estrada, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Tuttle Street with assault.
7:02 p.m. Wednesday. Freddie Max Morrow Jr., 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Green Street with driving while barred.
7:34 p.m. Wednesday. Aaron Preston Condor, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lynwood Avenue with violation of probation and voluntary absence from custody.
7:34 p.m. Wednesday. Beau Garrett Jones, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lynwood Avenue with violation of probation and possession of controlled substance.