Ottumwa Fire

9:36 p.m. Wednesday. Citizen complaint at 400 block of North Sheridan Street.

3 a.m. Thursday. Assisted with semi rollover on Highway 34 near JBS.

9:37 a.m. Thursday. Smoke alarm investigation 200 block North Moore Street.

Medical Calls: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mowrey Avenue. 9:08 p.m. Wednesday. South Davis Street. 7:25 a.m. Thursday. North Pocahontas Lane.

Ottumwa Police

7:54 a.m. Wednesday. Quincy James Vanderhoff, 19, 1435 Albia Road, Ottumwa, was charged there with domestic assault serious.

2:04 p.m. Wednesday. Blake Austin Smith, 31, 1032 Overman Ave., Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Ferry Street with driving while barred and was served an arrest warrant.

2:36 p.m. Wednesday. Ethan Dru Dorothy, 23, 452 McKinley Ave., Ottumwa, was charged there with violation of protective order.

4:49 p.m. Wednesday. Tory Lynn Williams, 23, 409 N. Madison Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Madison Avenue with first-degree theft.

4:59 p.m. Wednesday. Edwin Andrew Glisson, 34, 434 N. Green St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of North Elm Street with domestic assault serious.

6:37 p.m. Wednesday. A hit-and-run accident was reported in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.

7:46 p.m. Wednesday. Diamond Denise Thompson, 23, 1025 E. Division St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with failure to appear.

Wapello County Sheriff

12:29 p.m. Wednesday. Benjamin Felter, 37, 4375 Haven St., St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for second-degree theft, unauthorized use of a credit card, second-degree arson, first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief.

9:27 p.m. Wednesday. Butch Behymer, 40, 303 N. Sixth St., Eddyville, was charged in the 100 block of South Sixth Street in Eddyville with harassment and criminal trespass.

Appanoose County Sheriff

12:51 p.m. Tuesday. A 16-year-old male juvenile was charged in the 2800 block of East Eastridge Drive with third-degree burglary.

3:35 p.m. Tuesday. A burglary was reported in the 23300 block of 217th Avenue in rural Centerville.

