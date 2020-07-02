Ottumwa Fire
9:36 p.m. Wednesday. Citizen complaint at 400 block of North Sheridan Street.
3 a.m. Thursday. Assisted with semi rollover on Highway 34 near JBS.
9:37 a.m. Thursday. Smoke alarm investigation 200 block North Moore Street.
Medical Calls: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mowrey Avenue. 9:08 p.m. Wednesday. South Davis Street. 7:25 a.m. Thursday. North Pocahontas Lane.
Ottumwa Police
7:54 a.m. Wednesday. Quincy James Vanderhoff, 19, 1435 Albia Road, Ottumwa, was charged there with domestic assault serious.
2:04 p.m. Wednesday. Blake Austin Smith, 31, 1032 Overman Ave., Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Ferry Street with driving while barred and was served an arrest warrant.
2:36 p.m. Wednesday. Ethan Dru Dorothy, 23, 452 McKinley Ave., Ottumwa, was charged there with violation of protective order.
4:49 p.m. Wednesday. Tory Lynn Williams, 23, 409 N. Madison Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Madison Avenue with first-degree theft.
4:59 p.m. Wednesday. Edwin Andrew Glisson, 34, 434 N. Green St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of North Elm Street with domestic assault serious.
6:37 p.m. Wednesday. A hit-and-run accident was reported in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
7:46 p.m. Wednesday. Diamond Denise Thompson, 23, 1025 E. Division St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with failure to appear.
Wapello County Sheriff
12:29 p.m. Wednesday. Benjamin Felter, 37, 4375 Haven St., St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for second-degree theft, unauthorized use of a credit card, second-degree arson, first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief.
9:27 p.m. Wednesday. Butch Behymer, 40, 303 N. Sixth St., Eddyville, was charged in the 100 block of South Sixth Street in Eddyville with harassment and criminal trespass.
Appanoose County Sheriff
12:51 p.m. Tuesday. A 16-year-old male juvenile was charged in the 2800 block of East Eastridge Drive with third-degree burglary.
3:35 p.m. Tuesday. A burglary was reported in the 23300 block of 217th Avenue in rural Centerville.