Ottumwa Police
12:33 a.m. May 4. Maverick Francis, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street with public intoxication.
12:33 a.m. May 4. Johnny Hartman, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street with OWI.
1:15 a.m. May 4. John Charles Pickering, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with trespass, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:42 a.m. May 4. Scott Lee Puffinbarger, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with two counts of possession of firearm by felon, persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred.
7 a.m. May 4. Maverick Francis, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with public intoxication.
10:15 a.m. May 4. Karoline Moreira, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
10:40 a.m. May 4. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
3:25 p.m. May 4. Justin Eugene Merchant, 38, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at East Main Street and South Green Street.
3:05 a.m. Thursday. Eron Lee Ferroni, 42, of Ely, was served with a warrant in the 2800 block of North Court Road.
9:25 a.m. Thursday. William Blayne Johnston, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Ash Street with domestic abuse assault.
10:48 a.m. Thursday. Timothy Terrell Moore, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Locust Street with domestic abuse assault, willful injury and two counts of probation violation.
1 p.m. Thursday. Andrea Lynne Darder, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with OWI and public intoxication.
3:25 p.m. Thursday. Justine Eugene Merchant, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged with possession of firearm by felon.
6:45 p.m. Thursday. Ryan Hunter Jones, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Mclean Street and East Division with possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:45 p.m. Thursday. Devante Dalvin Vos, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Mclean Street and East Division with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance, and was served with a warrant.
10:24 a.m. Friday. Fermin Joel Garcia, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of no contact order.
4:53 p.m. Friday. Cory Dwaine Dodd, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with third-degree theft.
5:49 p.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 1000 block of Bruce Street with fifth-degree theft.
7:08 p.m. Friday. James Taylor Smith, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Lillian Street with violation of probation.
8:42 p.m. Friday. Anthony Carvel Hendrix, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ottumwa Street with OWI second offense and drunk driving revocation.
1:24 a.m. Saturday. Robert William Jarvis, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with possession of controlled substance.
1:24 a.m. Saturday. Michael David Madden, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with driving while barred.
3:04 a.m. Saturday. Mackson Jesse, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
4:59 p.m. Saturday. Jeremy Alan Barton, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Marion Street with fifth-degree theft.
6:52 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of North Sheridan Avenue with fourth-degree theft and credit card fraud.
10:56 p.m. Saturday. Marcus Christopher Stout, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Lillian Street with driving while barred.
No time given, Saturday. Gerardson Philippe, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
1:29 a.m. Sunday. Elisabeth F Plouy, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Road with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
1:29 a.m. Sunday. Deserae Ramirez, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Road with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:21 a.m. Sunday. Akira T Langu, 18, of Springdale, Arkansas, was chartged at North Mclean Street and West Fourth Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
2:42 a.m. Sunday. Raden Craig Cobra, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Highway 34 and Church Street with OWI.
3:11 a.m. Sunday. Kyra Carlyn Ann Argo, 21, of Bloomfield, was charged at East Pennsylvania Avenue and North Jefferson Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:11 a.m. Sunday. Alex James Lankford, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Pennsylvania Avenue and North Jefferson Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9 a.m. Sunday. Katrina Ann Kirchner, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Willard Street with fifth-degree theft, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance.
9 a.m. Sunday. John Ansel Amburn Jr., 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Willard Street with two counts of possession of firearm by felon, interference with official acts, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9 a.m. Sunday. Tiffany Alisha Miller, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Willard Street with violation of probation and interference with official acts.
4:18 p.m. Sunday. Alexandria Dawn Grubb, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with third-degree theft, two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:58 p.m. Sunday. Shane Eugene Heckethorn, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Tacoma Avenue with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:30 p.m. Sunday. Nicholas John Stinson, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Quincy Avenue with OWI second offense and public intoxication.
4:18 p.m. Sunday. Alexandria Dawn Grubb, 25, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of West Fourth Street.
11:36 p.m. Sunday. Tiffany Leanne Houk, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication, interference with official acts and disorderly conduct.
11:36 p.m. Sunday. Patrick Antonio Simmons, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
No time given, Sunday. Christopher Lee Pitt, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and North Marion Street with public intoxication.