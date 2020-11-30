Ottumwa Fire
12:47 a.m. Saturday. Trash fire in the 800 block of North Quincy Avenue.
10:09 p.m. Sunday. Structure fire in the 1900 block of Richmond Avenue.
Medical calls: 2:18 p.m. Friday. Boone Avenue. 3:34 p.m. Friday. Pennsylvania Avenue. 4:41 p.m. Friday. Emma Street. 5:54 p.m. Friday. East Second Street. 6:52 p.m. Friday. South Union Street. 9:54 p.m. Friday. North Weller Street. 10:49 p.m. Friday. East Alta Vista Avenue. 11:54 p.m. Friday. North Elm Street. 3:25 a.m. Saturday. Woodland Avenue and Benton Street. 5:22 a.m. Saturday. West Keota Street. 6:46 a.m. Saturday. East Mary Street. 11:49 a.m. Saturday. West Golf Avenue. 2:18 p.m. Saturday. South Ransom Street. 4:15 p.m. Saturday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 6:32 p.m. Saturday. Brentwood Drive. 6:50 p.m. Saturday. South Sheridan Street. 8:12 p.m. Saturday. South Lillian Street. 12:04 a.m. Sunday. Gladstone Street. 2:10 a.m. Sunday. South Madison Avenue. 6:32 a.m. Sunday. West Second. Street. 8:12 a.m. Sunday. Chester Avenue. 9:29 a.m. Sunday. Swanson Avenue. 10:19 a.m. Sunday. Oak Ridge Road. 4:20 p.m. Sunday. North Forrest Avenue. 8:08 p.m. Sunday. Queen Anne Avenue. 8:57 p.m. Sunday. Brentwood Drive. 11:28 p.m. Sunday. South Union Street. 11:43 p.m. Sunday. South Moore Street. 2:56 a.m. Monday. Allison Avenue. 9:31 a.m. Monday. Clayton Avenue. 12:08 p.m. Monday. South Ransom Street. 12:21 p.m. Monday. Theatre Drive.
Ottumwa Police
2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Tammatha Lea Brown, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
7:01 p.m. Wednesday. Jesse Harnden, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of Locust Street with second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse.
7:01 p.m. Wednesday. Heather Mantell, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of Locust Street with child endangerment and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
No time given, Wednesday. A juvenile was charged at Venture Way and Highway 34 with OWI first offense, failure to yield and violation of restricted license conditions.
7:52 a.m. Thursday. Stephyne Renea Stewart, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary and South Webster streets with driving while barred.
12 p.m. Thursday. Robert Earl Dean, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with driving while barred.
12:15 p.m. Thursday. William Lee Brown, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Williams and South Ransom streets with possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:20 p.m. Thursday. Robert Charles Stanzel, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of East Vine Street with failure to appear.
8:04 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged at East Fourth and North Market streets with curfew violation and providing false identification.
2:44 a.m. Friday. Toni Lee Sharp, 61, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1500 block of Albia Road.
10:55 a.m. Friday. Dylan Taylor Elswick, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Webster Street with escape and two counts of probation violation.
2:53 p.m. Friday. Chasity N. Maldonado, 42, of Fairfield, was charged at West Second and North Benton streets with driving while barred, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription drug.
2:53 p.m. Friday. Tory Lynn Williams, 23, of Fairfield, was charged at West Second and North Benton streets with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:07 p.m. Friday. Ernest Franklin Leaf Jr., 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Main Street with third-degree theft.
5:45 p.m. Friday. Tracy Lynn Pfannebecker, 37, of Sigourney, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
2:35 a.m. Saturday. Marcus Malak Campbell, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Elm Street with simple assault.
3:40 a.m. Saturday. Gage Dean Buseman, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with domestic assault serious, interference with official acts and prohibited acts.
5:14 p.m. Saturday. Shawn Michael Bullers, 36, of Eddyville, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree harassment.
11:50 a.m. Saturday. Ashley William Inman, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with failure to appear.
2 p.m. Saturday. Brad Lee Cassatt, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of West Williams Street with three counts of possession of controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation, carrying weapons, driving under suspension and registration violation.
2 p.m. Saturday. Brian Dean Rork, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of West Williams Street with drug paraphernalia.
6:21 p.m. Saturday. Gillian Rene Hole, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Hamilton Street with violation of protective order.
10:55 p.m. Saturday. Timothy Murl Darrrah, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2600 block of Kenwood Street with domestic assault serious.
11:09 p.m. Saturday. Elizabeth Paola A. Jarvis, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Court Street with third-degree burglary and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
12:31 a.m. Sunday. Garrett Lee Johnson, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Ferry Street with OWI third offense, two counts of going armed with intent, two counts of assault while participating in a felony and willful injury.
10:07 a.m. Sunday. Jason Michael Almy, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Ransom Street with failure to appear.
10:15 a.m. Sunday. Samantha Rose Iseton, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Milner Street with controlled substance violation.
11:12 a.m. Sunday. Gerardo Victoria Ceja, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Main Street with drunk driving revocation, ignition interlock violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:19 p.m. Sunday. August Dean Houk, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Green Street with interference with official acts, three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of carrying weapons and failure to appear.
4:10 p.m. Sunday. Christopher Harry, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with failure to appear.
5:16 p.m. Sunday. Mildred Anice Bridges, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Fourth Street with domestic assault serious.
No time given, Sunday. A juvenile was charged in the 700 block of Church Street with curfew violation.
Wapello Sheriff
8:43 p.m. Wednesday. Zachary Downing, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Davis Street in Ottumwa with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
1 a.m. Sunday. Chase Wood, 23, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged in the 23000 block of Highway 63 with OWI.
Appanoose Sheriff
5:40 p.m. Sunday. Jeremy Earl Young, 44, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.