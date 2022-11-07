Ottumwa Police
8:18 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with interference with official acts and disorderly conduct.
12:31 p.m. Friday. Jose Luis Napoles, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
5:01 p.m. Friday. Ryan James Shields, 34, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of North Hancock Street.
8:23 p.m. Friday. Van Lian Kham, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ransom Street with public intoxication.
8:03 a.m. Saturday. Paige Lynette Kiefer, 21, of Hedrick, was charged at East Woodland Avenue and North Court Street with possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation, two counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and drunk driving revocation.
9:59 a.m. Saturday. Michael Alan Cole, 20, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
2:09 p.m. Saturday. Sara Dawn Brown, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged on Sussex Place with two counts of probation violation and was served with a warrant.
3:45 p.m. Saturday. Three juveniles were charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
12:45 a.m. Sunday. Ron Becker, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Road with persons under legal age.
2:11 a.m. Sunday. Elijah Lee Weeks, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Market Street with public intoxication.
10:24 a.m. Sunday. William Michael Fortney, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in 900 block of East Williams Street with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
11:45 a.m. Sunday. Ricky Richmond, 63, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with restrictions on laser pointers, noise prohibitions, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
