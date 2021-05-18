Ottumwa Police
5:20 a.m. Friday. Timothy Terrell Moore, 37, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
8:34 a.m. Friday. Larry Mihael Kauffold, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ferry Street with failure to appear.
10:24 a.m. Friday. Jephthah Darin Burton, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ash Street and Ogden Street with third-degree burglary and possession of controlled substance.
10:24 a.m. Friday. Angel Autumn Leaf, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ash Street and Ogden Street with third-degree burglary and possession of controlled substance.
2:20 p.m. Friday. Reliefer Edgar, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Court Street with no valid license, no proof of insurance and unsafe backing.
3 p.m. Friday. Jillian Mary Murphy, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and was served with a warrant.
4:53 p.m. Friday. Robert Allan Engle, 59, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
6:21 p.m. Friday. Wesley Allen Gridley, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with first-degree theft.
6:22 p.m. Friday. Jeremy Lee Davis, 39, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
7:14 p.m. Friday. Tyler Michael Moore, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and North Mclean Street with failure to appear.
8:23 p.m. Friday. Melissa Lynn Sims, 48, of Eldon, was charged at West Second Street and North Mclean Street with driving while barred.
9 p.m. Friday. Montana Francis Harland, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Cooper Avenue with driving while barred.
9:03 p.m. Friday. Anthony Scott Jacobs, 30, of Agency, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with possession of marijuana.
10:47 p.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 300 block of Summit Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
No time given, Friday. Jeromy Scott Stevens, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Rochester Road with two counts of failure to appear.
2:20 a.m. Saturday. Four Simauo, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Moore Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree burglary.
4:57 a.m. Saturday. Mark Lewis McLaughlin, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue with interference with official acts and two counts of probation violation.
4 p.m. Saturday. Two juveniles were charged at the Wapello County Jail with one count of wilfully injury each.
5:27 p.m. Saturday. Miesha Renee Averhart, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree theft.
7:31 p.m. Saturday. Christopher Clayton Pfaff, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Herrman Avenue with controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp and interference with official acts, and was served with two warrants.
7:45 p.m. Saturday. Zachary Lynn Shafer, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with trespass.
7:45 p.m. Saturday. Jesi Lyn Sheppard, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
10:17 p.m. Saturday. William Patrick Davis, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with interference with official acts and was served with two warrants.
No time given, Saturday. A juvenile was charged at West Main Street and South Mclean Street with possession of marijuana.
2:16 a.m. Sunday. Marcos Antonio Curiel Navarro, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with OWI third offense.
4:05 p.m. Sunday. A juvenile was charged in the 1000 block of North Wapello Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
7:07 p.m. Sunday. Codi Edward Ray Neal, 25, of Drakesville, was charged at North Iowa Avenue and East Second Street with driving while barred.
7:12 p.m. Sunday. Sara Jane Johnson, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1700 block of East Second Street with driving while barred.
7:49 p.m. Sunday. Todd Alan Sundquist, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged at Vanness Avenue and North Ash Street with violation of no contact order.
8:22 p.m. Sunday. Mason Dean Jaques, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with ongoing criminal conduct and 12 counts of forgery.
8:40 p.m. Sunday. Daniel Ryan Fields, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:40 p.m. Sunday. Samantha Rose Iseton, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:40 p.m. Sunday. Jacob Alan Kauffman, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with drunk driving revocation.
11:33 p.m. Sunday. Jerry Darnell Walk, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with public intoxication.
12:20 a.m. Monday. Joyfull Esa, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
4:30 a.m. Monday. Brian Anjain, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ash Street with fifth-degree theft and interference with official acts.
10:31 a.m. Monday. Tate Wilson Simmers, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Osceola Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:31 a.m. Monday. Megan Patricia Zesiger, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Osceola Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:08 p.m. Monday. Quinton Austin Guffey, 20, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 800 block of Ellis Avenue.
11:28 p.m. Monday. Brandon Kenny Starcevic, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Williams Street and South Hancock Street with driving while barred and violation of probation.
Centerville Police
8:15 a.m. May 13. Deneen Lynnette Carder, 46, of Centerville, was charged at Fifth Street and West Van Buren Street with OWI second offense.
10:20 a.m. May 13. Stephanie Elizabeth Egbert, 32, of Mystic, was charged in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street with failure to appear.
3:41 a.m. May 14. Jason Brady Hughes, 46, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of East State Street with failure to appear.