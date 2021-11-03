Ottumwa Police
7:51 a.m. Monday. Alex Ray Floyd, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Main Street with trespass.
9:36 a.m. Monday. Scott Alan Ammons, 45, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of East Main Street.
4:49 p.m. Monday. Robert Maalon Sachen, 37, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants at the Wapello County Jail.
10:15 p.m. Monday. Jason Edward Phillips, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of West Mary Street with violation of protective order.
2:32 a.m. Tuesday. Colton Keyes, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with sex offender registry violation.
3:05 p.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with first-degree harassment.
7 p.m. Tuesday. John Earl Tiggs, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Church Street with possession of controlled substance.
8:06 p.m. Tuesday. James Richard Quinn, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of West Second Street with driving while barred.
No time given, Tuesday. Jade Nichole Pameticky, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.