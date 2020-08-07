Ottumwa Fire
8:59 p.m. Thursday. Motor vehicle accident with injuries at Church and Cook.
2:23 p.m. Friday. Motor vehicle accident general clean up at Moore and Vine.
Medical calls: 4:57 p.m. Thursday. North Court. 5:29 p.m. Thursday. West Finley. 8:36 p.m. Thursday. Jefferson. 10:07 p.m. Thursday. West 2nd. 12:19 a.m. Friday. North Jefferson.
Ottumwa Police
8:16 a.m. Thursday. Anthony Michaels, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of W. 4th St. with violation of protective order.
7:29 p.m. Thursday. Robert Alan Large, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
7:29 p.m. Thursday. Misty Rae McDougall, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
7:29 p.m. Thursday. TJ Myles Ware, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
8:58 p.m. Thursday. OC Davis, 59, of Ottumwa, was charged at Cook St. and Church St. with driving under suspension, failure to yield and OWI.
Wapello Sheriff
1:59 p.m. Thursday. Brent James Nelson, 19, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding Wapello County warrant for failure to appear and assault with intent, and was transported from the Marion County Jail.
Centerville Police
5:24 p.m. Thursday. Tammy Jean Bradshaw, 50, of Centerville, was charged in the 700 block of N. 13th St. with consuming alcohol in public and simple assault.
Appanoose Sheriff
3:24 p.m. Thursday. William Henry Vandermark, 42, of Mystic, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with revocation of pre-trial release and probation violation.
5:32 p.m. Thursday. Mary Ann Boggs, 36, of Seymour, was charged in the 700 block of W. Willow Lane in Mystic with second-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault second offense, fifth-degree criminal mischief, and violation of no contact order.
6:31 p.m. Thursday. Jill Marie Jones, 41, of Mystic, was charged in the 100 block of E. School St. in Mystic with violation of no contact order.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
1:18 a.m. Friday. Motor vehicle fire reported in the 200 block of Maple St. in Udell.
Medical calls: 11:01 a.m. Thursday. E. 7th St., Moulton.
Moulton Fire and Ambulance
