9:02 p.m. Thursday. Vehicle collision in the 500 block of Ferry Street.
Medical calls: 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. West Keota Street. 7:55 p.m. Wednesday. Elmdale Avenue. 7:56 p.m. Wednesday. North Market Street. 4:18 a.m. Thursday. Osage Drive. 7:27 a.m. Thursday. Greenwood Drive. 10:46 a.m. Thursday. North Market Street. 4:28 p.m. Thursday. East Second Street. 5:58 p.m. Thursday. Stellar Avenue. 6:24 p.m. Thursday. North Elm Street. 6:32 p.m. Thursday. North Sheridan Avenue. 7:33 p.m. Thursday. Burrhus Street. 8:31 p.m. Thursday. East Mary Street. 2:06 a.m. Friday. Timberlane Heights. 3:15 p.m. Friday. Garfield Street and Weller Street. 3:26 a.m. Friday. Chester Avenue. 8:17 a.m. Friday. Pennsylvania Place. 10:01 a.m. Friday. North Adams Avenue. 12:17 p.m. Friday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 12:21 p.m. Friday. South Davis Street.
Ottumwa Police
8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Michael James Tewell, 44, of Oskaloosa, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to affix drug tax stamp and controlled substance violation.
12:17 p.m. Wednesday. Roberto Estrada, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Tuttle Street with domestic abuse assault.
6:24 p.m. Wednesday. Allison Ashley Fears, 27, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
6:31 p.m. Wednesday. Joe Scott Bakalar, 45, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 500 block of Ray Street.
7:47 p.m. Wednesday. Walnaeja D. Boyd, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of North Quincy Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Madison Ty Beltran, 22, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
No time given, Wednesday. Joshua Mark Cowger, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lynwood Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
3:20 a.m. Thursday. Amy Anne Hill, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Iowa Avenue with disorderly conduct and assault causing bodily injury.
9:24 a.m. Thursday. Colt John Ball, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Street with driving while barred and was served with a warrant.
9:46 a.m. Thursday. Melvin Amilto Quinteros, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
10:04 a.m. Thursday. Aidan Allen Edward Miller, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Finley Avenue and South Hancock Street with controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamps, felon in control of firearm, and violation of parole.
1:48 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
4:42 p.m. Thursday. Lloyd Eugene Loving, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
6:15 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with aiding and abetting.
6:15 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fourth-degree theft.
9:27 p.m. Thursday. Adam Wayne Stanzel, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of East Main Street with eluding, reckless driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, tinted windows and failure to obey stop sign.
9:30 p.m. Thursday. Devante Dalvin Vos, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Van Buren Avenue with two counts of possession of controlled substance and was served with two warrants.
Centerville Police
9:48 p.m. Thursday. William Wayne Lester, 51, of Centerville, was charged in the 1400 block of North Haynes Avenue, Centerville, with enticing a minor and third-degree harassment.
Appanoose Sheriff
11:50 p.m. Tuesday. Mark Len Palmer, 38, of Knoxville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with contempt.