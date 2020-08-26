Ottumwa Fire
5:52 p.m. Monday. Investigation in the 900 block of Richmond Avenue.
7:45 p.m. Monday. Fluid clean-up at Church Street and Cook.
8:01 p.m. Monday. Public service in the 500 block of North Market Street.
10:49 p.m. Monday. Investigate report of a fire in the 500 block of S. Ransom Street.
1:38 p.m. Tuesday. Structure fire reported in the 200 block of North Holt Street.
2:46 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint in the 100 block of North Ward Street.
10:31 a.m. Wednesday. Investigate fire alarm in the 1000 block of Theatre Drive.
Medical calls: 3:46 p.m. Monday. Boone Ave. 6:03 p.m. Monday. Manning Ave. 7:10 p.m. Monday. Kenwood St. 8:29 p.m. Monday. West 4th St.. 1:10 a.m. Tuesday. West 2nd St. 6:07 a.m. Tuesday. West Finley Ave. 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. North Van Buren Ave. 11:53 a.m. Tuesday. South Iowa Ave. 7:01 p.m. Tuesday. South Union St. 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Rochester St. 9:39 p.m. Tuesday. North Ward St. 6:07 a.m. Wednesday. Lillian St. 9:28 a.m. Wednesday. Highway 34 at the roundabout. 10:11 a.m. Wednesday. Boone Ave. 10:13 a.m. Wednesday. North Hancock St. 1:16 p.m. Wednesday. West 2nd St. 1:46 p.m. Wednesday. West 2nd St. 2:24 p.m. Wednesday. Tuttle St.
Ottumwa Police
Sunday. Diana Lynn Taylor, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Milner St. with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday. Robert Edward Taylor Jr., 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Milner St. with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, and interference with official acts.
Sunday. Christopher Lee Eidson, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. Finley Ave. and S. Adella St. with disorderly conduct.
Sunday. Joanna Ruth Eidson-Thomas, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. Finley Ave. and S. Adella St. with disorderly conduct.
Sunday. Aaron Joseph Parker, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. Williams St. and S. Ferry St. with disorderly conduct.
Sunday. Gerry Eugene Rilinger, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
Sunday. David Lee Hodson Jr., 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of N. Quincy Ave. with OWI.
2:24 a.m. Monday. Terno Narruhn, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of E. Vine St. with failure to control vehicle, striking a parked vehicle, no proof of insurance, person under legal age and no valid license.
12 p.m. Monday. Evalyn Mather, 70, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 30 block of Kingsley Drive with sanitation of premises.
12 p.m. Monday. Nancy Irene Mather, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 30 block of Kingsley Drive with sanitation of premises, rabies vaccination and failure to license dog.
5:38 p.m. Monday. Lawrence H. Williams, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Ave. with driving while barred.
9:28 p.m. Monday. Emily Jean Rudd, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of E. 2nd St. with fourth-degree criminal mischief, prohibited acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
8:35 a.m. Tuesday. Manson Otto Eis, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of N. Weller St. with public intoxication.
10:41 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Lee Mcintosh, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave. with felon in possession of firearm.
12:27 p.m. Tuesday. Matthew Louderback-Ades, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at E. Main St. and S. Vine St. with driving while barred.
2:18 p.m. Tuesday. Kevin Newton Skinner, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of N. Holt St. with failure to appear.
3:55 p.m. Tuesday. Cory Jason Tenney, 44, of Cedar Rapids, was charged in the 100 block of S. Birch St. with failure to appear.
7:50 p.m. Tuesday. Christopher Warren Pilcher, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. Finley Ave. and S. Adella St. with driving while barred.
9:44 p.m. Tuesday. Randy Lee Briggs, 35, of Fairfield, was charged in the 1300 block of E. Mary St. with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Wapello Sheriff
1:04 p.m. Thursday. Angel Green, 29, of Lovilia, was charged with fifth-degree theft.
10:12 p.m. Saturday. Michael Vitko, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged at Lake and Copperhead Roads with public intoxication.
6:34 p.m. Sunday. Abran Erakirk, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 16000 block of Bluegrass Road with OWI.
1:24 p.m. Tuesday. Mark McLaughlin, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at Greenbriar and Birchwood, Ottumwa, with driving while barred.
Centerville Police
1 a.m. Saturday. Clifton Malik Wallace, 21, of Bettendorf, was charged in the 22900 block of Highway 5 with OWI first offense.
10:45 p.m. Saturday. Ashley Nichole Roberts, 26, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of W. Van Buren St. with probation violation.
10:25 a.m. Sunday. Kyle Lee Jellison, 32, of Seymour, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear and violation of a no contact order.
Appanoose Sheriff
8:32 p.m. Friday. Michael Anthony Phelps, 30, of Mystic, was charged in the 100 block of N. 4th St. with fifth-degree theft.