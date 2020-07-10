Ottumwa Fire
4:34 p.m. Thursday. Accident at Chester Avenue and Webster Street.
8:39 p.m. Thursday. Investigation in 400 block of Ransom Street.
10:26 p.m. Thursday. Carbon monoxide investigation in 1600 block of Albia Road.
6:12 a.m. Friday. Tree on fire at Main and Graves streets.
Medical calls: 3:51 p.m. Thursday. North Ward Street. 7:54 p.m. Thursday. North Market Street. 1:42 a.m. Friday. Gray Street. 2:37 a.m. Friday. Tuttle Street. 10:38 a.m. Friday. Silk Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
9:18 a.m. Thursday. Max Allen Lapoint, 30, 709 E. Vine St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 North Clay Street with probation violation.
12:34 p.m. Thursday. Kazmir Scot Clubb, 29, 309 W. North St., Richland, was charged at Easy Wilson and South Ransom streets with violation of protective order.
1:50 p.m. Thursday. Frank Gotlieb Kenneth Bennett, 22, 602 Clinton Ave., Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
6:19 p.m. Thursday. Dennis Wayne Nicholson, 21, 308 W. Sixth St., Ottumwa, was served a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
8:29 p.m. Thursday. Herbert Beamon, 63, 1201 South St., Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine and North Sheridan streets with driving while barred.
8:36 p.m. Thursday. Gregory Shane Sly, 56, 249 S. Willard St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Ransom Street with failure to appear.
9:13 p.m. Thursday. Autumn Virginia Bolser, 34, unknown address, Ottumwa, was charged at South Weller Street and Lee Avenue with public intoxication — drugs.
Wapello County Sheriff
12:47 p.m. Thursday. Ely Herman, 23, 913 Russell St., Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for revocation of pretrial release.
3:31 p.m. Thursday. James Maquire II, 19, 131 E. Main St., Birmingham, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 10:35 a.m. Thursday. Main and East Washington streets. 10:39 a.m. Thursday. Industrial Park Road. 2 p.m. Thursday. Maple Street.