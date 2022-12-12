Ottumwa Police
4:04 a.m. Friday. Shane Edward Nicholson, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Washington Street with possession of controlled substance and OWI second offense.
8:19 a.m. Friday. Bonnie Charlene Cremer, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at Morrell Drive and Michelle Drive with driving while barred.
11:55 a.m. Friday. Denisha Shaelynn Dean, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at Chester Avenue and North Webster Street with possession of controlled substance.
4 p.m. Friday. Randall Ray McFarland, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with violation of protective order.
4:23 p.m. Friday. Michelle Lee Sammons, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and trespass.
6:15 p.m. Friday. Danny Gene Petro, 41, town not provided, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
7:58 p.m. Friday. Patience Renee Dugger, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with trespass.
No time given, Friday. Kaeden Jewell Inman, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
2:45 a.m. Saturday. Patrick Antonio Simmons, 30, of Fremont, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with OWI second offense and driving under suspension.
2:55 a.m. Saturday. Barbara Kaye Kellar, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Court Street and Camille Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:30 a.m. Saturday. Alexander Michael Davis, 25, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at North Madison Avenue and East Vine Street.
4:42 p.m. Saturday. Mindy Cordray, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with shoplifting.
4:42 p.m. Saturday. Samuel Gallegos-Ramirez, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with shoplifting.
7:46 p.m. Saturday. Brett Allen Shull, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Fifth Street and North Wapello Street with driving while barred.
No time given, Saturday. Samantha Rose Iseton, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with trespass and was served with a warrant.
No time given, Saturday. Darnell Keith Jones, 30, of Agency, was charged at Hackberry Street and North Ash Street with three counts of failure to appear, violation of protective order, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
No time given, Saturday. Morgan-Ann Marie West, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at Hackberry Street and North Ash Street with revocation of pretrial release.
12:37 a.m. Sunday. Hailee Rae Miller, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Milner Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and controlled substance violation.
2:23 a.m. Sunday. Pablo Alexander Garay Mejio, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and North Washington Street with OWI.
12:20 p.m. Sunday. Trevor Dean Shepard, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of East Finley Avenue with eluding, failure to yield to stop sign, violation of protective order, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
7:45 a.m. Sunday. Robert Bartholomew Parker III, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree burglary.
3:17 p.m. Sunday. Joshua Michael Barnes, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
7:57 p.m. Sunday. Alexander James Simpson, 26, no town provided, was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with public intoxication.
11:05 p.m. Sunday. Jeffrey Brian Smith, 30, of Blakesburg, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with shoplifting.
No time given, Sunday. Alprentice Samuels, 32, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with two counts of failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.