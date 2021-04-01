Ottumwa Police
12:05 a.m. Wednesday. Timonthy Deutscher, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Palmetto Avenue with violation of no contact order and was served with a warrant.
3:10 a.m. Wednesday. Mason William Hargis, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with OWI, third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.
12:40 p.m. Wednesday. Kershawna M. Sammons, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Ferry Street and Richmond Avenue with driving while barred.
5:10 p.m. Wednesday. Bertino Weires, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with revocation of pretrial release.
5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Kia Margue Fullenkamp, 43, of Agency, was served with a warrant in the 500 block of Gateway Drive.
8:06 p.m. Wednesday. Ruth Garcia, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
10 p.m. Wednesday. Tracy Wade Cottrell, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Church Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance, drunk driving revocation and failure to affix drug tax stamp.
10 p.m. Wednesday. Stephen Lawrence White, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Church Street with possession of controlled substance.