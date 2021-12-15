Ottumwa Police
10:55 a.m. Dec. 7. Jason Michael Almy, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with driving while barred.
1:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Five juveniles were charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
1:47 p.m. Dec. 7. Tenson Iowan, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:32 p.m. Dec. 7. Melinda Sue Sanders, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Hancock Street and Bardell Street with violation of protective order, providing false identification information and failure to appear.
4:22 p.m. Dec. 7. Savannah Marie Ohair, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Iowa Avenue with public intoxication.
6:42 p.m. Dec. 7. Brain Anjain, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ash Street with violation of probation.
10:45 p.m. Dec. 7. Gary Dean Surber, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of South Webster Street with public intoxication.
12:24 a.m. Dec. 8. Jr. Esuek, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Jefferson Street with drunk driving revocation and no SR22 insurance.
6:12 p.m. Dec. 8. Omar Rafael Solorio-Valdez Jr., 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with second-degree theft.
8:52 p.m. Dec. 8. Samuel Jaime Quijano, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Schworm Street with possession of controlled substance, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:08 a.m. Dec. 9. Eric Christopher Weil, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 34 and Highway 63 with driving while barred.
1:25 a.m. Dec. 9. Troy Gene Vahle, 36, of Fairfield, was charged in the 300 block of South Market Street with OWI and interference with official acts.
10 a.m. Dec. 9. A juvenile was charged at Hutchinson with unauthorized use of credit card and second-degree theft.
11:50 a.m. Dec. 9. James Edward Kisner, 49, of Waterloo, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of protective order.
1 p.m. Dec. 9. William Austin Chance, 34, of Lovilia, was charged in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue with failure to appear.
2:14 p.m. Dec. 9. Austin R. Montgomery, 20, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, was charged in the 500 block of Grandview Avenue with unauthorized use of credit card.
2:14 p.m. Dec. 9. Jamal Tajia Safo, 21, of Crete, Illinois, was charged in the 500 block of Grandview Avenue with unauthorized use of a credit card.
2:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Joshua Michael Pugh, 43, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
2:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Brandy Nadine Sullivan, 45, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
7:50 p.m. Dec. 9. Brandon Scott Robbins, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Queen Anne Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred.
12:36 a.m. Friday. Sanry Namelo, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with four counts of revocation of pre-trial release.
5:20 p.m. Friday. Haley Jo Leonard, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with fifth-degree theft and assault.
8:58 p.m. Friday. Dalton Jay Hormann, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Willard Street with driving while barred.
9:30 p.m. Friday. Anthony Deondra Pryor, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2000 block of North Court Street with two counts of violation of protective order.
1:33 a.m. Saturday. Donald Eugene Watts, 68, of Oskaloosa, was charged at Church Street and North Moore Street with OWI.
3:14 a.m. Saturday. Elisio Quintero III, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear and drunk driving revocation.
11:11 a.m. Saturday. Michael Lee Thomas, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Weller Street with violation of protective order and failure to appear.
11:18 a.m. Saturday. Adam Wayne Stanzel, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Sheridan Avenue with interference with official acts and violation of parole.
2:12 p.m. Saturday. Dale Eugene J. Cosgrove, 44, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 1600 block of East Second Street with driving while barred.
2:39 p.m. Saturday. Cody Edward Ray Neal, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Hancock Street and North Madison Avenue with driving while barred.
3:03 p.m. Saturday. Rachael Lorenza Austin, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with trespass.
10:09 p.m. Saturday. John Michael Mulholland, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Green Street and Crestview Avenue with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:16 a.m. Sunday. Aaron Lewis Shelly, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Pennsylvania Avenue and North Court Street with OWI.
Wapello Sheriff
No time given, Nov. 24. Gilbert Riddick, 40, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of mental health court.
No time given, Nov. 24. Tonya Gordy, 32, of Agency, was arrested and charged at 9th and Elm Streets, Eldon, with OWI.
No time given, Nov. 25. Ian Mourton, 19, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged in the 800 block Albia Rd, Ottumwa, with no insurance; two counts of fail to obey stop sign, eluding, excessive speed, operation without registration, careless driving reckless driving, driving while barred, driving under suspension, failure to maintain control and defective tires.
No time given, Nov. 25. Jazmine Martin, 19, of Agency, was arrested and charged on Hwy 34, Ottumwa with possession of drug paraphernalia.
No time given, Nov. 25. Larry McKim, Jr., 42, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Skyline Dr. and Chester Ave., Ottumwa with driving under suspension and on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
No time given, Nov. 27. Dyre Dean, 32, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Ferry Street Extension and Lark Lane, Ottumwa with driving while barred, harrassment of public official and driving while revoked.
No time given, Nov. 29. Allen McNeal, 27, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Sex Offender Registry Violation.
No time given, Dec. 1. Thomas Mollenhauer, 60, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Sex Offender Registry Violation.
No time given, Dec. 1. Todd Downing, 30, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged in the 800 block Albia Rd, Ottumwa with driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.
No time given, Dec. 2. Charles Perry, 20, of Burlington, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for enticing a minor under 13 and purchase/possession of material depicting a minor in sex act.
No time given, Dec. 2. Logan Bunnell, 21, of Oskaloosa, was arrested and charged in the 2800 block N. Court St., Ottumwa, with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
No time given, Dec. 3. Lendell Brown, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and failure to appear for sentencing.
No time given, Dec. 3. Maria Clark, 40, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at E. Woodland Ave. and West St., Ottumwa with possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:35 a.m. Dec. 4. Heather Bishop, 34, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Agency Exit on Hwy 34, Agency with OWI, open container and possession of controlled substance.
No time given, Dec. 4. Brandon Christofferson, 30, of Hedrick, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for voluntary absence from custody.
No time given, Dec. 4. Kaine Jass, 46, of Blakesburg, was arrested and charged on Hickory St., Blakesburg with driving while barred, driving under suspension and no SR-22 insurance on file.
No time given, Dec. 4. Scott Guiter, 51, of Ottumwa, was arrested at 21524 Copperhead Rd, Ottumwa on an outstanding warrant for second-degree burglary and two counts of possession of firearm by domestic abuse offender.
No time given, Dec. 8. Seth Farlow, 35, of Oskaloosa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
No time given, Dec. 8. Dartavious D. Lewis, 31, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sexual exploitation of a minor.
No time given, Dec. 8. Judson Petary, 39, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for violation of probation and voluntary absence from custody.
No time given, Dec. 9. Rashawn Evans, 20, of Des Moines, was arrested on outstanding warrants for second-degree theft, operating vehicle without owner's consent and unauthorized use of credit card.
No time given, Dec. 10. Juanita Miller, 39, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension and on an outstanding warrant for third-degree burglary.