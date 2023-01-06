Ottumwa Police
10:01 a.m. Wednesday. James David Harwood Jr., 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of probation.
2:30 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with assault.
4:41 p.m. Wednesday. Wesley Eugene Slocum II, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of West Williams Street with domestic abuse assault.
8:19 p.m. Wednesday. Tracey James Hole, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with OWI third offense and driving while barred.
No time given, Wednesday. Colt John Ball, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with public intoxication.
No time given, Wednesday. Kendra Jean Ward, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with public intoxication and trespass.
No time given, Wednesday. Adrian Lamont, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with violation of parole.
No time given, Wednesday. Jill Joann Veldhuizen, 50, of Eddyville, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
1:14 a.m. Thursday. Shane Monou, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with public intoxication.
2:19 a.m. Thursday. Patience Renee Dugger, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with trespass.
3:20 p.m. Thursday. Cody Anthony Carroll, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
3:20 p.m. Thursday. Two juveniles were charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
3:28 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with fifth-degree theft, providing false identification and interference with official acts.
3:28 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with fifth-degree theft.
4:10 p.m. Thursday. Troy Leroy Osborne, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Davis Street with trespass.
7:32 p.m. Thursday. Alexander James Simpson, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with public intoxication and fifth-degree theft.
6:58 p.m. Thursday. Lacey Maxine Schakel, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with third-degree theft.
7:31 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
