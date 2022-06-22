Ottumwa Police
2:33 a.m. June 18. Jesse Lee Williams Haynes, 25, of Fairfield, was charged at Albia Road with North Johnson Avenue with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts and failure to appear.
2:50 a.m. June 18. Pastora Tello-deespinoza, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street with OWI.
3:24 a.m. June 18. Sores Sorum, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ogden Street with public intoxication.
10:44 a.m. June 18. Trenton John O'brien, 26, of Ottumwa, was served with four warrants in the 1100 block of Monroe Avenue.
1:23 p.m. June 18. Roy Aryki, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Ottumwa Street with failure to appear.
1:23 p.m. June 18. Manton Maymar Sepety, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Ottumwa Street with providing false identification and interference with official acts, and was served with a warrant.
2:45 p.m. June 18. Raul Pascual Garcia, 62, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
2:45 p.m. June 18. Esmeral Pascual Marcos, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
8:23 p.m. June 18. Annie Sue Henry, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of East Main Street with failure to appear.
9:11 p.m. June 18. Sores Sorum, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ogden Street with public intoxication.
9:53 p.m. June 18. Joel Ryan Luke, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:02 p.m. June 18. Margaret Anne O'Connor, 56, of Sigourney, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
10:56 p.m. June 18. Sesar Napoles, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, interference with official acts and public intoxication.
11:17 p.m. June 18. Tiffanson Apaisam, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Market Street with trespass.
11:17 p.m. June 18. Rickson Nedlick, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North market Street with OWI third offense.
1:21 a.m. June 19. Julie Kate Granahan, 21, of Pella, was charged in the 100 block of North Washington Street with open container.
1:21 a.m. June 19. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of North Washington Street with possession of controlled substance.
3:36 a.m. June 19. Tara Denise Stewart, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Queen Anne Avenue with public intoxication.
10:47 a.m. June 19. Alejandro Monroy, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and North Weller Street with driving while barred and was served with a warrant.
11:48 a.m. June 19. Joseph Sebastion Schmitz, 29, of Ottumwa, was served with three warrants in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
1:15 p.m. June 19. Michael Allen Cutts, 67, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Cooper Avenue with trespass.
4:36 p.m. June 19. Joel Ryan Luke, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with assault causing bodily injury and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:07 p.m. June 19. Kellen Michael Crowder, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Fellows Avenue with first-degree harassment and assault.
8:58 p.m. June 19. Michael Joseph Ritter, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Foster Avenue with two counts of revocation of pre-trial release.
11:13 p.m. June 19. Michael Robert Genner, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Webster Street with two counts of violation of probation and interference with official acts.
12:39 a.m. Monday. John Timothy O'Connor, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with fifth-degree theft, assault, two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:39 a.m. Monday. Gerald Orval Porter, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged at Chester Avenue and North Adella Street with OWI.
6:02 a.m. Monday. Jacob Alan Kauffman, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Elm Street with first-degree harassment.
10:17 a.m. Monday. Naim D. Bethancourt, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
4 p.m. Monday. Brittany Danielle Waite, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Hancock Street with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
7:23 p.m. Monday. Jackie Ray Harland, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Lillian Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and failure to appear.
7:23 p.m. Monday. Tosha Elaine Hobbs, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Lillian Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:20 a.m. Tuesday. Jonathan Joe McFarland, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at Elmdale Avenue and Meadowdale Street with second-degree theft.
10:24 a.m. Tuesday. Bradie Lynn Close, 40, of Hedrick, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with two counts of failure to appear.
11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Casey Lee Grove, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Ellis Avenue with violation of protective order.
2:07 p.m. Tuesday. Todd Leroy Fulton, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with violation of probation.
2:38 p.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 1000 block of Glenwood Avenue with two counts of assault.
7:16 p.m. Tuesday. Mark Turner, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with public intoxication and making false report.
oluminous
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.