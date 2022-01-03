Ottumwa Police
3:30 a.m. Thursday. Courtney Buchanan Reid, 29, of Fairfield, was charged in the 900 block of South Vine Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:49 a.m. Thursday. Kimberly Maxine Heffentrager, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Marion Street with interference with official acts, OWI and failure to obey stop sign.
9:49 a.m. Thursday. Justin Eugene Dill, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of South Ward Street with domestic abuse assault and first-degree criminal mischief.
3:23 p.m. Thursday. Sabrina Elizabeth Morrow, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with fourth-degree theft.
3:46 p.m. Thursday. Thomas Harry Clawson, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Chester Avenue with failure to appear.
4:29 p.m. Thursday. Heather Lynn Dobbe-Stansberry, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at Lee Avenue and South Davis Street with driving while barred.
5 p.m. Thursday. Colt John Ball, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
5 p.m. Thursday. Samantha Lynn Johnson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
2:50 a.m. Friday. Gerardo Magana, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Webster Street with driving while barred.
5:55 a.m. Friday. Vincent Iacopus, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Highway 34 and South Iowa Avenue with drunk driving revocation.
3:46 p.m. Friday. Allison Ashley Paige Fears, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with two counts of revocation of pre-trial release.
1:57 a.m. Saturday. Cubil Rae Lennie, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Harrod Avenue and South Ransom Street with OWI.
3:30 a.m. Saturday. Jaxson Ryan Sharp, 20, of Bloomfield, was charged at North Highway 63 and West Woodland Avenue with OWI and possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
6:38 a.m. Saturday. Mark Francis, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Webster Street with violation of protective order.
11:10 a.m. Saturday. Gary Michael Reid Padavich, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Street with trespass and first-degree harassment.
3:36 p.m. Saturday. Joseph Allen Leclere, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with fifth-degree criminal mischief, assault, disorderly conduct, two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, and interference with official acts.
1:04 a.m. Sunday. Ronald Alee, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and East Highway 34 with OWI.
1:22 a.m. Sunday. Kasey Allen Morrison, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with public intoxication and making a false report.
9:12 a.m. Sunday. Brittany Danielle Waite, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Hancock Street with two counts of failure to appear.
4:18 p.m. Sunday. David Lynn Engle, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Ransom Street with violation of protective order.
8:53 p.m. Sunday. Adam Phillip Kopp, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson Street and East Fifth Street with driving while barred.
9:43 p.m. Sunday. Ashley AnnMarie Sease, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at Myrtle Street and Bardell Street with possession of controlled substance.
Centerville Police
9:40 p.m. Thursday. Brandy Aiden Stevens, 18, of Cincinnati, was charged in the 300 block of North 12th Street, Centerville, with simple assault.
8:37 p.m. Saturday. David Jan Moore, 38, of Plano, was charged at Highway 2 and 29th Avenue with failure to appear.