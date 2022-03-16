Ottumwa Police
1:07 a.m. Monday. Austin Wade Vanblaricom, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with assault on persons in certain occupations, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
4:17 a.m. Monday. Jullie Lynn Bruner, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged at Taft Avenue and Sixth Street with OWI.
4:17 p.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged in the 1100 block of Quincy Avenue with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
4:17 p.m. Monday. Kolby Lee Woodard, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of Quincy Avenue with fifth-degree criminal mischief and violation of no contact order.
8:25 p.m. Monday. Marissa Kay Frederick, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with neglect or abandonment of dependent person.
No time given, Monday. Naim De Jesus Bethancourt, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at Queen Anne Avenue and South Madison Avenue with assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts, OWI, possession/purchase of alcohol under age and public intoxication.
No time given, Monday. Todd Alan Zanoni, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Wilson Street and South Ward Street with driving while barred.
3:20 p.m. Tuesday. James Richard Quinn, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Elm Street with domestic abuse assault.
3:20 p.m. Tuesday. Melinda Sue Sanders, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Elm Street with violation of protective order.
3:35 p.m. Tuesday. Yomira Gomez, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and East Highway 34 with driving while barred.
4 p.m. Tuesday. Kumi Jamore, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
7:31 p.m. Tuesday. Michael Allen Cutts, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with failure to appear and revocation of pre-trial release.
Wapello Sheriff
March 10. Richard Schrodt, 33, of Numa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for forgery and identity theft.
March 10. James Chasey, 64, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with two counts of harassment.
March 10. Robert Bures, 21, of Wahoo, Nebraska, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
March 11. Melissa Sims, 48, of Eldon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
March 11. Shalayla Sickels, 18, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.
March 12. Raiter Albert, 27, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension.
March 14. Jennifer Snyder, 49, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
March 14. Jamison Leathers, 36, of Hedrick, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
March 14. Bradie Close, 40, of Hedrick, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 14. Duncan Bright, 42, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
Centerville Police
4:39 p.m. Saturday. Courtney Ann Jacob, 21, of Centerville, was charged in the 800 block of West Jackson Street, Centerville, with failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
6:38 p.m. Monday. Mandy Kay Davis, 50, of Centerville, was charged at Brick Street and South Drake Avenue, Centerville, with violation of probation.
Appanoose Sheriff
8:03 p.m. Sunday. Cody Raymond Butz, 23, of Moravia, was charged in the 14000 block of 228th Avenue, Moravia, with third-degree criminal mischief.