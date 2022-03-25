Ottumwa Police
1 a.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged at West Second Street and North Clay Street with fifth-degree theft, harassment of a public official, interference with official acts and possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
11:18 a.m. Monday. Hannah Rae C. Garber, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Harding Street with drunk driving revocation.
3:28 p.m. Monday. Stacey Kay Weeks, 46, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
5:47 p.m. Monday. Austin Michael Gonzalez, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Fourth Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:16 p.m. Monday. Amber Rose Mcneely, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Main Street with possession of controlled substance, introducing intoxicants or drugs into correctional facility, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and interference with official acts, and was served with a warrant.
10:06 p.m. Monday. Michael Lee Thomas, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Weller Street with failure to appear.
10:38 p.m. Monday. Michael Clark II, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with second-degree sexual abuse and enticing a minor.
11:48 p.m. Monday. Cole O'Leary-Thudium, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Bryan Road with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
1:03 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Joseph Ritter, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1700 block of East Second Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
5:05 a.m. Tuesday. Timothy Shane Steinbach, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Davis Street with two counts of failure to appear.
5:21 a.m. Tuesday. Shawn William Ellis, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Gladstone Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary.
8:45 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with assault and interference with official acts.
11:20 a.m. Tuesday. Martha Alicia Melchor, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with possession of a controlled substance.
5:10 p.m. Tuesday. Michael Robert Sanders, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with trespass, interference with official acts, public intoxication, possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age and failure to appear.
5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Shawn William Ellis, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
7:07 p.m. Tuesday. Aaron James Hynick, 19, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
1:29 a.m. Wednesday. Justin Latrell Hayes, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of probation.
9:22 a.m. Wednesday. Hunter Dawn Kopp, 22, of Creston, was charged in the 400 block of North Court Street with second-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony.
12:24 p.m. Wednesday. Leslee Dukes, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lynwood Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Eh Heh, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ransom Street with domestic abuse assault.
No time given, Wednesday. Jeromy Scott Stevens, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Minneopa Avenue with trafficking in stolen weapons used in crime.
8:08 a.m. Thursday. Bernard Weires, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged that Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
10:30 a.m. Thursday. Samuel Gallegos-Ramirez, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged on K Avenue with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:41 a.m. Thursday. Zachary Donovan Brandt, 29, of Fairfield, was charged in the 14000 block of College Avenue with OWI.
11:48 a.m. Thursday. Brain Anjain, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with violation of probation.
2:58 p.m. Thursday. Anita Elefante, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
3:15 p.m. Thursday. Madison Rae Derby, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with trespass.
No time given, Thursday. Alexandria Dawn Grubb, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Mary Street with fifth-degree theft.
Appanoose Sheriff
9:20 a.m. Monday. Taylor Ray Kelly, 20, of Moravia, was charged in the 23000 block of Highway J18, Moravia, with forgery and fourth-degree fraudulent practices.
9:47 a.m. Wednesday. Dakota Allyn Barger, 33, of Mystic, was charged in the 100 block of North 1st Street, Mystic, with eluding.