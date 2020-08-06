Ottumwa Fire
1 p.m. Monday. 900 block of East Vine Street for a standby.
1:10 p.m. Tuesday. Blackhawk boat ramp for a grass fire.
2:05 p.m. Wednesday. Jefferson Street and Pennsylvania Avenue for a car accident.
7:32 p.m. Wednesday. Iowa Avenue and East Second St., canceled en route.
2:25 a.m. Thursday. 100 block of South Webster Street for a carbon dioxide investigation.
6:20 a.m. Thursday. 1100 block of Gurley Avenue, canceled en route.
Medical calls: 6:52 p.m. Monday. West Park. 6:56 p.m. Monday. East Alta Vista Avenue. 7:38 p.m. Monday. West Second Street. 9:11 p.m. Monday. Chester Avenue. 8:36 a.m. Tuesday. Roemer Avenue. 1:25 p.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 3 p.m. Tuesday. South Madison Avenue. 3:26 p.m. Tuesday. Clearview Street. 4:46 p.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 8:06 p.m. Tuesday. South Union Street. 4:50 a.m. Wednesday. Ray Street. 6:33 a.m. Wednesday. North Court Street. 9:31 a.m. Wednesday. Gladstone. 1:05 p.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 3:31 p.m. Wednesday. North Ash Street. 4:13 p.m. Wednesday. Summit Street. 6:49 p.m. Wednesday. South Lillian Street. 10:37 p.m. Wednesday. West Second Street. 7:24 a.m. Thursday. South Milner Street. 8:12 a.m. Thursday. East Highland Avenue. 11:59 a.m. Thursday. Stellar Avenue. 3:03 p.m. Thursday. Wabash Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
9:51 a.m. Wednesday. Lanette Kay Davis, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
9:51 a.m. Wednesday. Adrien Jean, 30, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
3:06 p.m. Wednesday. Ronald Leroy Walker, 51, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 400 block of East Ransom Street.
3:29 p.m. Wednesday. Brian Edward Benson, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Williams Street and South Madison Avenue with disorderly conduct and prohibited acts.
3:29 p.m. Wednesday. Angela Dawn Quinn, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Wiliams Street and South Madison Avenue with disorderly conduct.
4:57 p.m. Wednesday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at Etta and West Second streets with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
7:04 p.m. Wednesday. Kaylee Lynn Jones, 27, of Selma, Iowa, was charged on N. Levee with failure to appear.
7:14 p.m. Wednesday. Cassandra Lea White, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and North Iowa Avenue with assault on certain occupations aggravated, child endangerment, interference with official acts, and public intoxication-drugs.
8:57 p.m. Wednesday. Kaine Andrew Jass, 45, of Blakesburg, was served a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
Wapello Sheriff
9:24 p.m. Wednesday. Mark Sery Jr., 22, of Blakesburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 9:16 p.m. Wednesday. North East Street, Moravia. 6:34 a.m. Thursday. St. Josephs Drive, Centerville.