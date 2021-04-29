Ottumwa Fire

4:27 p.m. Wednesday. Fire alarm investigation on Oak Ridge Road.

8:35 p.m. Wednesday. Motor vehicle accident with injury at intersection of Quincy Avenue and Blackhawk Road.

2:41 p.m. Thursday. False EMS alarm on East Rochester Road.

Medical calls: 5:26 p.m. Wednesday. North Court Street. 5:36 p.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 6:34 p.m. Wednesday. North Court Street. 1:05 a.m. Thursday. East Second Street. 7:11 a.m. Thursday. North Weller Street. 10:06 a.m. Thursday. North Fellows Avenue. 3:34 p.m. Thursday. Bonita Avenue.

Ottumwa Police

12:07 a.m. Wednesday. Merson Aisek, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Road with public intoxication.

1 a.m. Wednesday. James William Shilling, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with driving while barred.

8:17 a.m. Wednesday. Courtney Celebrado, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with harassment.

1:47 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile, of Agency, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with assault.

2:27 p.m. Wednesday. Nathaniel Alan Charles, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with public intoxication and interference with official acts.

4:38 p.m. Wednesday. Heather Thompson, 35, of Fremont, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

4:55 p.m. Wednesday. Susan Marie Broji, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with providing tobacco/vapor product to a minor.

9:13 p.m. Wednesday. Jeffrey Dean Jessop, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of North Quincy Avenue and Blackhawk Road with OWI, control of vehicle and driving under suspension.

Wapello County Sheriff

9:24 a.m. Tuesday. Coady Alan Molesworth, 34, of Albia, was served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Derek Inman, 38, of Ottumwa, was served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you