Ottumwa Fire
4:27 p.m. Wednesday. Fire alarm investigation on Oak Ridge Road.
8:35 p.m. Wednesday. Motor vehicle accident with injury at intersection of Quincy Avenue and Blackhawk Road.
2:41 p.m. Thursday. False EMS alarm on East Rochester Road.
Medical calls: 5:26 p.m. Wednesday. North Court Street. 5:36 p.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 6:34 p.m. Wednesday. North Court Street. 1:05 a.m. Thursday. East Second Street. 7:11 a.m. Thursday. North Weller Street. 10:06 a.m. Thursday. North Fellows Avenue. 3:34 p.m. Thursday. Bonita Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
12:07 a.m. Wednesday. Merson Aisek, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Road with public intoxication.
1 a.m. Wednesday. James William Shilling, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with driving while barred.
8:17 a.m. Wednesday. Courtney Celebrado, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with harassment.
1:47 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile, of Agency, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with assault.
2:27 p.m. Wednesday. Nathaniel Alan Charles, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
4:38 p.m. Wednesday. Heather Thompson, 35, of Fremont, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:55 p.m. Wednesday. Susan Marie Broji, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with providing tobacco/vapor product to a minor.
9:13 p.m. Wednesday. Jeffrey Dean Jessop, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of North Quincy Avenue and Blackhawk Road with OWI, control of vehicle and driving under suspension.
Wapello County Sheriff
9:24 a.m. Tuesday. Coady Alan Molesworth, 34, of Albia, was served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Derek Inman, 38, of Ottumwa, was served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.