Ottumwa Fire
4:24 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint on E. 4th St.
5:07 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint on W. 3rd St.
8:24 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint on Hackberry St.
11:07 a.m. Thursday. False alarm on S. Willard St.
12:03 p.m. Thursday. Car accident with injuries at Pennsylvania Ave. and Jefferson St.
9:29 p.m. Thursday. Smoke complaint on Monroe Ave.
2:08 a.m. Friday. Suspicious fire on Albia Road.
12:01 p.m. Friday. Property damage car accident on S. Iowa Ave.
3:23 p.m. Friday. Canceled en route to S. Fellows Ave Ave.
Medical calls: 3:32 p.m. Wednesday. W. Keota St. 10:09 p.m. Wednesday. Crestview Ave. 8:50 a.m. Thursday. Lillian St. 9:48 a.m. Thursday. S. Milner St. 12:11 p.m. Thursday. E. Pennsylvania Ave. 2:16 p.m. Thursday. W. 2nd St. 2:42 p.m. Thursday. N. Sheridan. 12:32 a.m. Friday. S. Union St. 6:34 a.m. Friday. E. Pennsylvania Ave. 8:12 a.m. Friday. E. Rochester Road. 9:35 a.m. Friday. Minnesota St. 11:13 a.m. Friday. Hamilton St. 12:58 p.m. Friday. W. 2nd. St. 3:57 p.m. Friday. Clarence St. 4:04 p.m. Friday. N. Jefferson St.
Ottumwa Police
11:47 a.m. Thursday. Gerardo Victoria Ceja, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of E. Main St. with two counts of failure to appear.
12:40 p.m. Thursday. Jose Gabriel Tiu Chilisna, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree sexual abuse.
1:10 p.m. Thursday. Ryan Joshua Zwer, 42, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 600 block of W. 2nd St.
3 p.m. Thursday. Nicolai Steven Gabriel Nicolai, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of W. 2nd St. with public intoxication.
4:10 p.m. Thursday. Nicole Lea Shull, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of E. Main St. with fifth-degree theft.
5:30 p.m. Thursday. David Richard Stowell, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
7:28 p.m. Thursday. Tira Marlene Raymond, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of N. Quincy Ave. with third-degree theft.
No time given, Thursday. Ernest Franklin Leaf Jr., 45, of Ottumwa, was charged with trespass.
Wapello Sheriff
2:10 a.m. Thursday. Jamison Leathers, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged on N. Court St. in Ottumwa with possession of controlled substance.
12:56 a.m. Friday. Michael Lemon Jr., 37, of Corydon, was arrested and charged on Albia Road in Ottumwa with driving while barred.