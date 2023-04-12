Ottumwa Police
1:28 a.m. Monday. A 51-year-old male was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with driving while barred and no SR-22 insurance.
2:06 a.m. Monday. A 28-year-old male was charged at Church Street and North Weller Street with driving while barred and OWI third offense.
8:20 a.m. Monday. A 33-year-old female was served with a warrant in the 500 block of Chester Avenue.
11:15 a.m. Monday. A 26-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with enticing a minor under 16.
11:57 a.m. Monday. A 36-year-old female was charged at West Second Street and Harrows with driving while barred.
2:17 p.m. Monday. A 34-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of North Hancock Street with two counts of failure to appear.
7:16 p.m. Monday. A 32-year-old female was charged in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was served with two warrants.
10:21 p.m. Monday. A 60-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of North Ransom Street with OWI.
3:57 a.m. Tuesday. A 22-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of North Jefferson Street with public intoxication.
9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A 39-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree theft.
10:30 a.m. Tuesday. A 66-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of Herrman Avenue with keeping of dangerous animals.
Noon Tuesday. A 44-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with keeping of dangerous animals.
1 p.m. Tuesday. A 31-year-old male was served with a warrant at Fourth and Court Street.
5:33 p.m. Tuesday. A 58-year-old male was charged in the 700 block of South Ransom Street with abandonment of dependent person.
6:45 p.m. Tuesday. A 46-year-old male was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
6:50 p.m. Tuesday. A 46-year-old male was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
