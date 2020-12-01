Ottumwa Fire
Medical calls: 6:26 p.m. Monday. Oak Ridge Road. 7:31 p.m. Monday. Bluegrass Road. 4:07 a.m. Tuesday. Osage Drive. 5:22 a.m. Tuesday. West Second St. 7:08 a.m. Tuesday. East Maple Avenue. 9:02 a.m. Tuesday. Asbury Circle. 9:46 a.m. Tuesday. Hayne Street. 12:12 p.m. Tuesday. Osceola Street.
Ottumwa Police
2:20 a.m. Monday. Garrett Richard Gordon, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of Northgate Street with driving while barred.
5:36 a.m. Monday. Alexander Maurico Diaz, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Sheridan Street with assault.
9 a.m. Monday. Jacob Daniel Graham, 31, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 900 block of Albia Road.
11:03 a.m. Monday. Darien Kashan Howard, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Street with assault while displaying a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and prohibited acts.
1:36 p.m. Monday. Jason Michael Almy, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with third-degree theft.
8:26 p.m. Monday. Tyler Ray Fuller, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Tindell Street with public intoxication-alcohol.
8:54 p.m. Monday. Joshua Harley Davidson, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Ward Street with driving while barred.
10:24 p.m. Monday. Jason Wayne Pierson, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of East Alta Vista Avenue with OWI first offense, driving under suspension and no proof of insurance.
Appanoose Sheriff
10 p.m. Monday. Joshua David Ray Davis, 26, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.