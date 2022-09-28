Ottumwa Police
2:06 a.m. Sept. 16. Shawn William Ellis, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of South Ward Street with false report to public entity.
6:26 a.m. Sept. 16. Maston Mattil, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Milner Street with public intoxication.
9:10 a.m. Sept. 16. Alexander Michael Davis, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at 5th and Marion with third-degree burglary and violation of no contact order.
10:35 a.m. Sept. 16. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with trespass and interference with official acts.
11:20 a.m. Sept. 16. Chad Ian Marchino, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with public intoxication.
11:25 a.m. Sept. 16. Montell Marion Rivers, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with two counts of probation violation.
1:34 p.m. Sept. 16. Joel Ryan Luke, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Second Street with failure to appear.
5:25 p.m. Sept. 16. Devante Dalvin Vos, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with probation violation.
5:32 p.m. Sept. 16. Chad Ian Marchino, 35, of Ankeny, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with public intoxication.
5:58 p.m. Sept. 16. Michael Joseph Ritter, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of probation violation.
6:28 p.m. Sept. 16. Mackson Jesse, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with trespassing third offense and failure to appear.
9:05 p.m. Sept. 16. David Paulramses Jones, 21, of Sacramento, California, was charged in the 1300 block of North Elm Street with possession of controlled substance.
9:05 p.m. Sept. 16. Raphael Ogom Jr., 20, of Flossmoor, Illinois, was charged in the 1300 block of North Elm Street with possession of controlled substance.
9:36 p.m. Sept. 16. Robert Andrade-Ramirez, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with OWI.
12:40 a.m. Sept. 17. Trevor Dean Shepard, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Hackworth Street with possession of controlled substance and interference with official acts, and was served with a warrant.
2:03 a.m. Sept. 17. Caydn Craig Hall, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and Mcpherson Avenue with persons under legal age.
2:03 a.m. Sept. 17. A juvenile was charged at West Second Street and Mcpherson Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
4:04 p.m. Sept. 17. Chase Michael Ellis, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of West Second Street with violation of probation.
10:08 p.m. Sept. 17. Dylan Deshawn Davis, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of West Finley Avenue with assault.
11:05 p.m. Sept. 17. Lyle Warren Beckham, 46, of Gainsville, Florida, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with OWI.
11:38 p.m. Sept. 17. Russell Alan Waller Jr., 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of Burns Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
11:46 p.m. Sept. 17. Demetric Alexander Edwards, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Elm Street and Pike Road with OWI.
12:30 a.m. Sept. 18. Mikaen Elias, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Marion Street with public intoxication.
12:38 a.m. Sept. 18. Kasty Kutono, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Ottumwa Street with public intoxication.
12:40 a.m. Sept. 18. Trevor Dean Shepard, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Hackworth Street with domestic abuse assault.
2:15 a.m. Sept. 18. Y Me Songeni, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at Albia Road and North Ferry Street with OWI second offense and drunk driving revocation, and was served with a warrant.
4 p.m. Sept. 18. A juvenile was charged in the 1600 block of Steller Avenue with third-degree burglary.
5:06 p.m. Sept. 18. Lorenza Lorin Campbell, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Mclean Street and West Maple Avenue with public intoxication.
5:06 p.m. Sept. 18. A juvenile was charged at North Mclean Street and West Maple Avenue with public intoxication and supplying alcohol to minor.
10 p.m. Sept. 18. Bennie Paul Owens Jr., 47, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and North Sheridan Avenue with public intoxication.
11:56 p.m. Sept. 18. Mahki Apaisam, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ellis Avenue with failure to appear.
2:03 a.m. Sept. 19. Jessica Renee Freuh, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with OWI.
4:56 a.m. Sept. 19. Francis Aleko, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Lillian Street with OWI.
10:44 a.m. Sept. 19. Stephanie L. Washington, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Camille Street with pretrial release revocation.
12:12 p.m. Sept. 19. Antionous Wyte Thomas, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with trespass.
1:36 p.m. Sept. 19. Jedakyah Daniel Ponce, 26, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree theft and three counts of unauthorized credit card use.
5 p.m. Sept. 19. Alexzander Stanley Koch, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Market Street with violation of protective order.
8:40 p.m. Sept. 19. Patience Renee Dugger, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of North Fellows Avenue with public intoxication.
No time given, Sept. 19. Kelsey jean Leonard, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Allison Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.
No time given, Sept. 19. Nicholas Ludwig, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Allison Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia.
