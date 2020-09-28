Ottumwa Fire
7:37 p.m. Friday. Investigation in the 900 block of Russell Street.
7:45 p.m. Friday. Citizen complaint in the 500 block of South. Ranson Street.
12:14 a.m. Saturday. Citizen complaint in the 800 block of South Sheridan Avenue.
10:39 a.m. Saturday. False alarm in the 1300 block of Orchard Street.
12:10 p.m. Saturday. Smoke complaint 500 block of Green Street.
7:46 p.m. Saturday. Lift assist on West Second Street.
Medical calls: 6:07 p.m. Friday. Clinton Avenue. 9:18 p.m. Friday. Union Street. 9:42 p.m. Friday. Schafer Stadium. 10:47 p.m. Friday. Boone Avenue. 3:27 a.m. Saturday. South Davis Street. 3:28 a.m. Saturday. Wapello Street Bridge. 3:50 a.m. Saturday. North Ward Street. 4:25 a.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 9:41 a.m. Saturday. Schwartz Drive. 5:08 p.m. Saturday. West Mary Street. 5:41 p.m. Saturday. Hackberry Street. 6:28 p.m. Saturday. West Second Street. 7:09 p.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 7:46 p.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 8:40 p.m. Saturday. West Finley Avenue. 10:16 p.m. Saturday. North Ward Street. 3 a.m. Sunday. Timberlane Heights. 3:12 a.m. Sunday. Weller Street. 6:29 a.m. Sunday. South Webster Street. 8:39 a.m. Sunday. Chilton Avenue. 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Bryan Road. 10:57 a.m. Sunday. Boone Avenue. 11:34 a.m. Sunday. North Ward Street. 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Burns Avenue. 3:02 p.m. Sunday. North Benton Street. 3:11 p.m. Sunday. South Ash Street. 3:44 p.m. Sunday. North Cooper Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
1:09 a.m. Thursday. Jason Phillip Floyd, 27, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
1:15 a.m. Thursday. Anthony Dean Lankford, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree burglary.
2:50 a.m. Thursday. Dustin Dean Shepherd, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with public intoxication-alcohol.
7:44 a.m. Thursday. Gilbert Jerome Riddick, 39, was charged in the 900 block of Church Street. with probation violation.
9:11 a.m. Thursday. Mark Lewis McLaughlin, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Skyline Drive with driving while barred.
2:19 p.m. Thursday. Chelsea Nicole Skinner, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Clay and West Third streets with driving while barred and no SR-22 insurance.
4:45 p.m. Thursday. Brant Edward Cassatt, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Center Avenue with parole violation.
6:27 p.m. Thursday. Tira Marlene Raymond, 40, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
7:34 p.m. Thursday. Esteban Perez Jr., 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second and North Clay streets with felon in possession of firearm, carrying weapons, fourth-degree theft, reckless use of a firearm, and interference with official acts.
7:44 p.m. Thursday. Patricia Louise Bone, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
7:44 p.m. Thursday. William Michael Shepherd, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:49 p.m. Thursday. Michael James Vitko, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged at Friendly Lane and Marianna Avenue with public intoxication-alcohol.
10:39 p.m. Thursday. Demeah Alexandria Edwards, 22, of Blakesburg, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with failure to appear.
2:25 p.m. Friday. Tiffany Alisha Miller, 32, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
3:40 p.m. Friday. Julie Christy, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree burglary.
3:45 p.m. Friday. Thomas James Martin, 48, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1700 block of East Second Street.
4:40 p.m. Friday. Kenneth Gerald Smalley, 30, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
6:47 p.m. Friday. Jerry Thammavongsa, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree harassment.
8:14 p.m. Friday. Samantha Rose Iseton, 25, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 300 block of South Moore Street.
8:14 p.m. Friday. Diana Lynne Taylor, 40, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 300 block of South Moore Street.
1:38 a.m. Saturday. Jonathan Michael Celebdrado, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with disorderly conduct.
2:05 a.m. Saturday. Garrett Lee Johnson, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Market Street with OWI first offense.
2:46 a.m. Saturday. Lacey Maxine Schakel, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2100 block of Roemer Avenue with prohibited acts and possession of drug paraphernalia and served with three warrants.
8:06 a.m. Saturday. Johnny Ramirez, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue with domestic assault simple.
10:20 a.m. Saturday. Shawna Gaye Boger, 48, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 800 block of North Jefferson Street.
5:40 p.m. Saturday. John Henry Williams, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with failure to appear.
7:20 p.m. Saturday. Jessica Lorena Jasso, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with violation of protective order.
7:46 p.m. Saturday. Kyle Lee Abbott, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with prohibited acts.
8:58 p.m. Saturday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1700 block of West Second Street with public intoxication.
11:13 p.m. Saturday. Colton John Hyde, 21, of Albia, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with providing alcohol to a minor.
11:13 p.m. Saturday. Anna Marie Sanderson, 19, of Knoxville, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with person under legal age.
1:45 a.m. Sunday. John Fritz, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with OWI first offense.
7:01 a.m. Sunday. Manson Otto Eis, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Weller Street with operation without owner's consent, interference with official acts, assault on certain occupations, and violation of a protective order.
8:21 a.m. Sunday. Vicki Jeanne Deshatler, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with noisy animals.
10:50 a.m. Sunday. Andrew Timothy Logan, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree theft.
10:50 a.m. Sunday. Erica Nicole Logan, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree theft.
12:45 p.m. Sunday. Edwin Andrew Glisson, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Sheridan Avenue with violation of protective order and disorderly conduct.
12:45 p.m. Sunday. Jacob Daniel Graham, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Sheridan Avenue with disorderly conduct.
3:40 p.m. Sunday. Jesse James Clawson, 33, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 300 block of South Ward Street.
4:30 p.m. Sunday. Payton Scott Rupe, 28, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 700 block of South McKinley Avenue.
8:46 p.m. Sunday. Jeffrey William Binns, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Mable Street with violation of protective order.