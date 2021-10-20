Ottumwa Police
10 a.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
12:18 p.m. Monday. Kimberly Anne Faoro, 41, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 300 block of West Second Street.
12:45 p.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with public intoxication.
8:34 p.m. Monday. Nicholas Goodwin Davis, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Lillian Street with third-degree harassment.
11:06 p.m. Monday. Dana Renee Reyes, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Milner Street with driving while barred.
1:25 p.m. Tuesday. Tiffanson Apaisam, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ellis Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
4:28 p.m. Tuesday. Devin Marie Young, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:04 p.m. Tuesday. Angel Autumn Leaf, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft and trespass.
6:29 p.m. Tuesday. Nathaniel Tallent-Jenkins, 28, of Birmingham, Iowa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
6:44 p.m. Tuesday. Kristopher William Kane, 38, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of North Green Street.
7:50 p.m. Tuesday. Robert Eugene McPheter, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of East Finley Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
Wapello Sheriff
No time given, Friday. Allan Wright, 36, of Eldon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
No time given, Friday. Clayton Cloke, 34, of Eldon, was arrested on outstanding warrants for criminal mischief, domestic abuse and willful injury.
No time given, Friday. April Hagist, 36, of Brighton, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
No time given, Saturday. Jennifer Reinier, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged with driving under suspension.
No time given, Saturday. Charles Burch, 32, of Eddyville, was charged with first-degree harassment.
No time given, Sunday. Joshua Grinstead, 40, of Eddyville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
No time given, Tuesday. Anna Richards, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sex offender registry violation.
Centerville Police
11:02 p.m. Monday. Iesha Michelle McNeal, 23, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
11:55 p.m. Tuesday. Sarah Ann Shiltz, 28, of Cincinnati, Iowa, was arrested on an out of county warrant.
4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Steven Charles Peckham, 55, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of South 18th Street, Centerville, with failure to appear.
Appanoose Sheriff
8:02 p.m. Monday. John Paul Miller, 41, of Cincinnati, Iowa, was charged in the 29000 block of Highway T20, Cincinnati, Iowa, with eluding, failure to maintain control, driving under suspension, failure to obey stop sign, careless driving, third-degree theft and fifth-degree theft.
1:07 a.m. Wednesday. James Edward Ruby, 52, of Seymour, was charged in the 24000 block of 493rd St., Centerville, with third-degree harassment.