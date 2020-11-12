Ottumwa Police
2:42 a.m. Tuesday. Gerald William Sapp, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged at Sunnyside Ave. and Hammond Ave. with driving while barred.
7:31 a.m. Tuesday. Tosha Elaine Hobbs, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of N. Court St. with third-degree theft.
10:02 a.m. Tuesday. Kasey Lee Barker, 31, of Rye, Colorado, was charged at E. Wilson St. and S. Ward St. with driving while barred.
2:27 p.m. Tuesday. Isaiah Kevon Dennis, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at West and Albany St. with prohibited acts and probation violation.
2:27 p.m. Tuesday. Daundre Darnell Jessop, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at West and Albany St. with failure to appear, probation violation and driving under suspension.
2:44 p.m. Tuesday. Lora Celeste Frueh, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged at Lincoln Ave. and N. Jefferson St. with OWI first offense.
3:55 p.m. Tuesday. Jerome Davis Chamberlin, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with parole violation.
1:16 a.m. Wednesday. Ryan Anthony Cordray, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of N. Moore St. with OWI first offense and failure to control vehicle.
10:43 a.m. Wednesday. Michael Dylan Thomas, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Cooper Ave. with three counts of failure to appear.
4:18 p.m. Wednesday. Maizie Cheyenne Reed, 20, of Albia, was charged in the 1000 block of 650th Ave. with fifth-degree theft.
5 p.m. Wednesday. Joseph Michael Bowman, 47, of Albia, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
5 p.m. Wednesday. Susanne Renee Miller, 42, of Albia, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
11:25 p.m. Wednesday. Megan Rae Mccarty, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at 4th St. and Fairview with driving while barred.
11:48 p.m. Wednesday. Charley Marie Carr, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at Commercial and Green with OWI first offense.
11:48 p.m. Wednesday. Zachary Bryan Herr, 23, of Newton, was charged at Commercial and Green with two counts of prohibited acts and two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 6:47 p.m. Wednesday. S. Drake Ave., Centerville.