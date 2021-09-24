Ottumwa Fire
1:14 p.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in the 100 block of Epps Street.
Medical calls: 7:34 p.m. Wednesday. East Main Street. 1:42 p.m. Thursday. West Second Street. 2:31 p.m. Thursday. North Ward Street. 5:39 p.m. Thursday. South Union Street. 7:20 p.m. Thursday. East Main Street. 7:26 p.m. Thursday. Tuttle Street. 7:54 p.m. Thursday. East Rochester Road. 8:20 p.m. Thursday. West Finley Avenue. 10:35 p.m. Thursday. Morris Street. 12:17 a.m. Friday. Oakridge Road. 1:02 a.m. Friday. East Second Street. 6:34 a.m. Friday. Albia Road. 9:25 a.m. Friday. Pennsylvania Place.
Ottumwa Police
9:10 a.m. Wednesday. Clifford Eugene Williams, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with disorderly conduct.
9:32 a.m. Wednesday. Lindsey Michelle Sinn, 39, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at North Jefferson Street and Gara Street.
9:41 a.m. Wednesday. Julie Diane Damerval, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
5:02 p.m. Wednesday. Thomas Paul Wright, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Sheridan Avenue with violation of protective order.
7:50 p.m. Wednesday. Larry Wayne McKim Jr., 42, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at Sunnyside Avenue and East Mary Street.
10:07 p.m. Wednesday. Kolby Lee Woodard, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Elm Street with drunk driving revocation.
10:18 p.m. Wednesday. Melvin Amilton Quinteros, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Mable Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
6:35 a.m. Thursday. Jennifer Helen Houk, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Jefferson Street with failure to appear.
9:21 a.m. Thursday. Larry Leroy Denham Jr., 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of West Main Street with two counts of failure to appear.
9:23 a.m. Thursday. Julian Andres Quintero, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
9:25 a.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Fourth Street with possession of marijuana.
3:58 p.m. Thursday. Floyd Eugene Loving, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
3:58 p.m. Thursday. Jason Maurice Smith, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
4:44 p.m. Thursday. Sean Ryan Smith, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of South Weller Street with revocation of pretrial release.
7:35 p.m. Thursday. Adwan Atin, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of East Main Street with public intoxication.
8:33 p.m. Thursday. Savannah Rena Bradley, 25, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
Wapello Sheriff
No time given, Wednesday. Robert Sachen, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged on Albia Road with failure to comply with sex offender registry.
No time given, Wednesday. Felonie Matzen, 28, of Delta, was charged at Eddyville BP gas station with assault.
No time given, Wednesday. Randi Hanrahan, 31, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for five counts of failure to appear.
Centerville Police
12:08 p.m. Thursday. Jason Brady Hughes, 46, of Centerville, was charged in the 1400 block of South 18th Street, Centerville, with contempt.
9:10 p.m. Thursday. Kevin Scott Brockus, 37, of Centerville, was charged on the east side of the Centerville square with OWI.
Appanoose Sheriff
2:52 p.m. Tuesday. Kalie Jo Hutt, 35, of Unionville, Iowa, was charged in the 16000 block of 331st Avenue, Unionville, with four counts of animal abuse.
1:54 a.m. Wednesday. Mandy Kay Davis, 49, of Moulton, was charged in the 28800 block of 300th Avenue, Moulton, with stalking.