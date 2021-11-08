Ottumwa Police
11:57 a.m. Friday. Michael Robert Sanders, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Wapello Street and Turner Drive with second-degree theft and drunk driving revocation.
12:57 p.m. Friday. Keondro D'Angel Miller, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Glenwood Avenue with assault causing serious injury.
1:30 p.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with first-degree harassment.
3:03 p.m. Friday. Darion Marcelle Thomas, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Finley Avenue with first-degree harassment.
4:54 p.m. Friday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
7:26 p.m. Friday. Duston Paul Mclaughlin, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highways 149 and 34 with possession of controlled substance.
8 p.m. Friday. Orry Joe McClure, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Moore STreet with driving while barred.
1:01 p.m. Saturday. Phoenix Louise Kershner, 20, of Burlington, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with public intoxication and possession of alcohol under legal age.
8:49 p.m. Saturday. Rafael Delazaro, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fifth Street with domestic abuse assault.
1:07 a.m. Sunday. Mac Mori, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of North Court Street with OWI.
1:19 a.m. Sunday. Oscar Daniel Leyva-Sandoval, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Sheridan Avenue and Church Street with OWI.
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Hailee Rae Miller, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Vaughn Drive with trespass.
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Shawn Dale Ward, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Vaughn Drive with trespass and public intoxication.