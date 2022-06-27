Ottumwa Police
1:32 a.m. June 22. A juvenile was charged in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Street with public intoxication.
5:15 p.m. June 22. Tysha Linn Ghazal, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Ransom Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
5:47 p.m. June 22. Cody Allen Surber, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of West Finley Avenue with disorderly conduct, assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
7:15 p.m. June 22. Weston Lee Dudley, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Weller Street with domestic abuse assault.
7:33 p.m. June 22. Sadie Lynn Tapp, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with public intoxication.
8:22 p.m. June 22. Jackie Ray Harland, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Mary Street and South James Street with violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:19 p.m. June 22. Kyra Carlyn Ann Argo, 21, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 1100 block of North Elm Street with two counts of violation of probation, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription drug, and was served with a warrant.
9:50 a.m. June 23. Charles Ray Allen, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with driving while barred.
10:06 a.m. June 23. Naim Bethancourt, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
11:07 a.m. June 23. Terri Lea Kendall-Vanheukelom, 47, of Pella, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with failure to appear.
5:19 p.m. June 23. Jacob Alan Kauffman, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of violation of probation.
6:04 p.m. June 23. A juvenile was charged in the 700 block of East Williams Street with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
9:26 p.m. June 23. Stephyne Renea Stewart, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Sheridan Avenue with failure to appear.
10:48 p.m. June 23. Guy Merle Ware, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 9000 block of 109th Avenue with domestic abuse assault and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
No time given, June 23. Erlin Ramirez-Gomez, 20, was charged with fifth-degree theft and trespass.
3:12 a.m. Friday. Nathan Cole Shepard, 25, of Bentonville, Arkansas, was charged in the 100 block of West Joseph Avenue with public intoxication.
4:59 a.m. Friday. Anna Lea Leathers, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street with public intoxication.
7:40 a.m. Friday. Shawn William Ellis, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Ray Street with trespass.
10 a.m. Friday. Jose Rosalio Hernandez, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Union Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief, violation of protective order and interference with official acts.
2:45 p.m. Friday. Shawn William Ellis, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Main Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
11:50 p.m. Friday. Robert J. Yoreck III, 35, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with third-degree harassment and public intoxication.
4:15 p.m. Saturday. Mahki Apaisam, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of third-degree criminal mischief.
5:55 p.m. Saturday. Whitney Ashton Carlberg, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Williams Street and South Madison Avenue with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:49 p.m. Saturday. Mebrhatom Berhe Girmay, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ferry Street Extension with domestic abuse assault.
6:49 p.m. Saturday. Two juveniles were charged in the 100 block of South Ferry Street Extension with disorderly conduct.
6:49 p.m. Saturday. Sara Haile Mehari, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ferry Street Extension with disorderly conduct.
7:49 p.m. Saturday. Nancy Sue Ogujiofor, 35, of Eldon, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with first-degree criminal mischief, assault while displaying a weapon, domestic abuse assault, reckless driving and failure to control vehicle.
9:01 p.m. Saturday. Julian Andres Quintero, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:57 p.m. Saturday. James Earl Overton Sr., 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ferry Street with disorderly conduct.
1:10 a.m. Sunday. Robert J. Yoreck III, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of West Second Street with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, interference with official acts, and third-degree burglary.
3 a.m. Sunday. Jonathan Edwin Kamerick, 22, of Melrose, was charged in the 600 block of East Vine Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
7:15 a.m. Sunday. Joume Ittu, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Marion Street and West Second Street with OWI.
7:15 a.m. Sunday. Lynnix Langu, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Marion Street and West Second Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:50 a.m. Sunday. Randy Harold Owen, 63, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with public nudity/urination/defecation and interference with official acts.
11 a.m. Sunday. Darcy Lynn Pettyjohn, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Market Street with failure to appear.
11:01 p.m. Sunday. Codi Edward Ray Neal, 26, of Drakesville, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with driving while barred.
