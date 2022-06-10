Ottumwa Police
6:09 a.m. Wednesday. Todd Leroy Fulton, 55, of Houghton, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with violation of no contact order and second-degree burglary.
9:07 a.m. Wednesday. Todd Leroy Fulton, 55, of Houghton, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of probation.
11:58 a.m. Wednesday. Jose Rosalio Hernandez, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue with violation of no contact order, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree burglary.
12:07 p.m. Wednesday. David Lee Manley Sr., 68, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at East Third Street and North Market Street.
2:06 p.m. Wednesday. Shawn William Ellis, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Skyline Drive with possession of controlled substance and public intoxication.
5:10 p.m. Wednesday. Dalton Robert Prasch, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with revocation of pretrial release condition.
7:23 p.m. Wednesday. Christopher Lee Eidson, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with failure to appear.
7:57 p.m. Wednesday. Roger Dale Williams Jr., 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of West Main Street with domestic abuse assault, willful injury and violation of protective order.
8:31 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 300 block of Tindell Street with third-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:45 p.m. Wednesday. Jesse James Burtlow, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of West Main Street with ongoing criminal conduct, three counts of lottery forgery or theft, fourth-degree theft and two counts of fifth-degree theft.
4:21 p.m. Thursday. Alexander Michael Davis, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
4:21 p.m. Thursday. Justin Dean Henderson, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
4:21 p.m. Thursday. Michael Robert Sanders, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
4:55 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 200 block of South Adella Street with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
8:49 p.m. Thursday. Erika Jo King, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Green Street with drunk driving revocation and no SR-22 insurance.
Wapello Sheriff
June 1. Dalton Zook, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
June 1. Jennifer Reiner, 46, of Eddyville, was arrested on outstanding warrants for forfeiture of bond, second-degree theft, identity theft and failure to appear.
June 1. Ronald Lane, 40, of Davenport, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree theft and forgery.
June 2. Lyssa Hannah, 26, of Agency, was arrested and charged with OWI, unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
June 2. Michael Drake, 36, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 2. David Greer, 43, of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, three counts of harassment, possession of controlled substance, interference with official acts, OWI and no driver's license.
June 2. Shawn Howard, 45, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
June 2. Anthony Miklus, 33, of Des Moines, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for burglary.
June 3. Tiffany Miller, 34, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrant for failure to appear and violation of probation.
June 3. Oyewale Asagade, 31, of Lakewood, Washington, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for theft.
June 4. Michael Moots, 40, of Selma, was arrested and charged with driving while barred.
June 6. Bryan Hacker, 43, of Oskaloosa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
June 7. Gary Surber, 50, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 7. Jordan Delamotte, 37, of Des Moines, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
June 8. Cheyenne Meyer, 22, of Mitchellville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
June 9. Trenton Dorsey, 32, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance.
Centerville Police
7:31 p.m. May 26. William George Lux, 59, of Moulton, was charged at 17th Street and East Oak Street, Centerville, with failure to appear.
12:09 a.m. May 28. Joannie Jacqueline Cave, 48, of Ottumwa, was served with an out of county warrant in the 300 block of East Oak Street, Centerville.
11:26 p.m. May 28. Michael Justin Hoskins, 32, of Centerville, was served at North 10th Street and West Madison Street, Centerville, with a warrant.
1:15 a.m. May 30. John Selby Irvine III, 52, of Centerville, was in the 300 block of East Oak Street, Centerville, with domestic assault and OWI.
9:47 p.m. June 1. Tanner Michael Cole, 30, of Norwalk, was charged at 479th Street and Highway 5 with driving while barred.
10:32 a.m. June 3. Troy Michael Micetich, 52, of Centerville, was charged on South 17th Street, Centerville, with possession of controlled substance.
9:23 p.m. June 3. Angela Marie Mourton, 51, of Centerville, was charged at 13th Street and East Franklin Street, Centerville, with driving while barred and was served with an out of county warrant.
10:03 a.m. June 6. Terry Leon Crow, 58, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of West Van Buren Street, Centerville, with domestic assault.
5:17 a.m. June 7. Taylor Ray Kelly, 20, of Moravia, was charged in the 1000 block of South Main Street, Centerville, was served with a warrant.
8:20 p.m. Wednesday. Tony James Varner, 46, of Centerville, was charged in the 400 block of East Oak Street, Centerville, with domestic assault.
12:48 a.m. Thursday. Shawn Paul Michels, 18, of Cincinnati, was charged in the 100 block of East Jackson Street, Centerville, with assault causing bodily injury.
Appanoose Sheriff
4:33 p.m. May 23. Jennifer Rae Boettcher, 47, of Ottumwa, was arrested for an out of county warrant at 175th Avenue and Highway J18, rural Appanoose.
2:15 a.m. May 27. Jerry Steven Smith, 46, of Moulton, was charged on East Second Street, Moulton, was charged with driving while barred and failure to appear.
11:16 p.m. May 28. Gerald Lee Rupe, 20, of Bloomfield, was charged at Island View, Mystic, with public intoxication.
4:17 p.m. May 31. Brandon Lee Harvey, 31, of Earlham, was served at the Centerville Law Center with a warrant.
12:06 a.m. June 1. A juvenile was charged in the 400 block of North Jay Avenue with assault causing bodily injury and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
12:59 a.m. June 4. Christine Marie Dommer, 40, of Moravia, was charged in the 20000 block of Highway J18, Moravia, with OWI.
8:46 a.m. Tuesday. Taylor Ray Kelly, 20, of Moravia, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.