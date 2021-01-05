Ottumwa Fire
7:36 a.m. Tuesday. Structure fire reported in the 800 block of Prosser Street.
Medical calls: 8:15 p.m. Monday. West Second Street. 9:28 p.m. Monday. Jay Street. 6:20 a.m. Tuesday. North Court Street. 1:18 p.m. Tuesday. West Keota Street. 1:21 p.m. Tuesday. North Market Street.
Ottumwa Police
6:39 p.m. Monday. Manson Otto Eis, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
11:53 p.m. Monday. William Jason Robinson, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with driving while barred and fraudulent registration.
Wapello Sheriff
1:28 a.m. Thursday. James Smith, 49, of Unionville, Iowa, was arrested and charged on River Road in Eldon with second-degree theft, driving under suspension and driving while barred.
2:44 p.m. Thursday. Eric Klinefelter, 38, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for third-degree sexual abuse.
11:04 p.m. Thursday. Blake Christy, 31, of Eldon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for parole violation.
12:23 a.m. Friday. Colten Taylor, 32, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Walnut and Railroad streets in Eldon with OWI, open container and interference with official acts.
7:26 p.m. Friday. Chasity Maldonado, 42, of Fairfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
9:05 p.m. Friday. James Quinn, 59, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged on Commercial Street in Ottumwa with driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:34 a.m. Sunday. Christopher Heine, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Jefferson and Anna streets in Ottumwa with OWI, driving while revoked, no SR-22 insurance when required and open container.
8:46 p.m. Sunday. Tyann Handling, 54, of Eldon, was arrested and charged on Fourth Street in Eldon with public intoxication.
1 a.m. Monday. Fredrick Larue, 58, of Eldon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
3:51 p.m. Monday. TJ Myles Ware, 30, of Agency, was arrested on outstanding warrants for violation of probation and four counts of failure to appear.
Appanoose Sheriff
1:07 p.m. Thursday. James Paul Smith, 49, of Unionville, Iowa, was charged at the Davis County Jail with second-degree theft, third-degree burglary of vehicle and second-degree criminal mischief.
1:10 a.m. Friday. A 17-year-old male juvenile was charged at the Centerville Law Center with .02 violation and failure to obey traffic control device.
5:59 p.m. Friday. A 17-year-old male juvenile was charged in the 22500 block of 303rd Avenue with assault causing bodily injury.
12:49 a.m. Sunday. Brayden Philip Zotz, 20, of Centerville, was charged in the 17000 block of Highway J46 with OWI second offense.
10:06 a.m. Sunday. Damien James Smith, 22, of Moulton, was charged in the 22000 block of Highway 202 with failure to appear.