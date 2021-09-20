Ottumwa Police
1:21 a.m. Friday. Moises Baiza Carrasco, 41, of Ackley, was charged in the 600 block of North Fellows Street with assault causing serious injury.
4:55 a.m. Friday. Eric Daniel Jessop, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with two counts of domestic abuse assault.
9:19 a.m. Friday. David Byron Herrmann, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with violation of no contact order.
10:49 a.m. Friday. Kevin Dale Hewitt, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Ogden Street with driving while barred.
1:50 p.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with trespass.
2:06 p.m. Friday. Wendy Dawn Mills, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with trespass.
4:35 p.m. Friday. Nicole Lea Shull, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and Franklin Street with driving while barred.
3:34 a.m. Saturday. Daniel Ryan Fields, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Lillian Street with third-degree theft, interference with official acts, probation violation and third-degree criminal mischief, and was served with two warrants.
3:55 a.m. Saturday. Adam Sean Horn, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Lillian Street with failure to appear.
1:43 p.m. Saturday. Gage Rex Woodard, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Moore Street with possession of methamphetamine.
2:11 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged in the 200 block of South Adella Street with unlawful possession of prescription drug, assault causing bodily injury and second-degree harassment.
3:11 p.m. Saturday. Cemeron Dawyne Babcock, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Jefferson Street with driving while barred.
3:11 p.m. Saturday. Ashley Lynn Capps, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Jefferson Street with unlawful possession of prescription drug.
5:28 p.m. Saturday. Maria Anne Wilcox, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at Deppe and North Court Street with forgery and fourth-degree theft and failure to appear.
5:33 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged at North Court Street and East Alta Vista with fifth-degree theft.
6:58 p.m. Saturday. Gillian Rene Hole, 34, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of Fairview Avenue.
10:28 p.m. Saturday. Eliseo Quintero, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Jefferson Street with drunk driving revocation.
10:30 p.m. Saturday. Kegan Matthew Morrison, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and East Woodland Avenue with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:10 a.m. Sunday. Kevin Gale Keck, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with possession of controlled substance and possession of contraband in correctional institution.
12:16 a.m. Sunday. Jordan Wade Duncan, 21, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with driving while barred and interference with official acts.
1:30 a.m. Sunday. Jennifer Louise Haag, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and East Park Avenue with driving while barred.
2:23 a.m. Sunday. Tristan Liam Denton, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with assault causing bodily injury and public intoxication.
2:23 a.m. Sunday. Ezekiel David N. Elkins, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
6:05 a.m. Sunday. Craig Dee Smith, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Milner Street with failure to appear.
9:04 a.m. Sunday. Brant Edward Cassatt, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with driving while barred.
11:12 a.m. Sunday. Jamie Paul Picken, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of North Court Street with domestic abuse assault and willful injury.
4:44 p.m. Sunday. Sherry Lynn Young, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Main Street with controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp and possession of controlled substance.
Centerville Police
11:15 p.m. Sunday. Robert Wayne Johnson Jr., 24, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged in the 400 block of South 18th Street, Centerville, with disorderly conduct.