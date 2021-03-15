Ottumwa Fire
1:47 p.m. Saturday. Structure fire on Glenwood Avenue.
4:16 p.m. Saturday. False alarm on North Quincy Avenue.
1:11 a.m. Sunday. Car collision on West Second Street.
10:12 a.m. Sunday. Osceola Street.
1 p.m. Sunday. Public service on West Mary Street.
2:12 p.m. Sunday. Canceled en route to Highway 34 and Roemer Avenue.
12:36 a.m. Monday. Canceled en route to North Hancock Street.
12:53 p.m. Monday. Smoke complaint on Richmond Avenue.
9:27 p.m. Friday. Chester Avenue. 9:52 p.m. Friday. Wabash Avenue. 11:34 p.m. Friday. East Mary Street. 9:14 a.m. Saturday. West Park Avenue. 11:54 a.m. Saturday. Venture Drive. 1:08 p.m. Saturday. East Woodland Avenue. 4:22 p.m. Saturday. Mcpherson Avenue. 5:28 p.m. Saturday. East Second Street. 5:37 p.m. Saturday. Grand Avenue. 7:39 p.m. Saturday. North Ash Street. 9:42 p.m. Saturday. North Market Street. 1:32 a.m. Sunday. South Sheridan Avenue. 9:54 a.m. Sunday. North Mclean Street. 12:03 p.m. Sunday. Jefferson Street. 7:49 p.m. Sunday. Adeline Road. 9:15 p.m. Sunday. North Jefferson Street. 10:09 p.m. Sunday. Gladstone Street. 4:23 a.m. Monday. Chester Avenue. 11:12 a.m. Monday. Albia Road. 12:09 p.m. Monday. James Street. 1:40 p.m. Monday. Plum Street.
Ottumwa Police
4:30 a.m. Friday. Ashley Lynn Capps, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 3000 block of Pawnee Drive with possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:35 a.m. Friday. Sherry Lynn Gouge, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with first-degree theft.
1:48 p.m. Friday. Constance Niciole Griffiths, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with violation of parole and violation of probation.
3:24 a.m. Saturday. Michael Gabriel Morgan, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with OWI, possession of controlled substance and person under legal age.
11:22 a.m. Saturday. Jeffrey Scott Belliveau, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of probation.
3:19 p.m. Saturday. Roberto Estrada, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with OWI.
6:50 p.m. Saturday. Noah John Eklund, 34, of Eldon, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
9:04 p.m. Saturday. Coleena Marie Sparks, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation and voluntary absence from custody.
11:25 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged at East Court and Court Street with harassment of public official.
11:25 p.m. Saturday. Devin Bradley Lancaster, 18, of Bloomfield, was charged at East Court and Court Street with going armed with intent, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
10:18 a.m. Sunday. Anna Lea Leathers, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and Hackberry Street with possession of controlled substance.
2:15 p.m. Sunday. Larry Eugene Utterback, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ferry Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:56 p.m. Sunday. Justine Nicole Klodt, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at Gara Street and North Jefferson Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Appanoose Sheriff
2:17 p.m. Thursday. Tanner Shepherd Rash, 35, of Centerville, was charged at the Davis County Jail with violation of probation and trespass.
3:26 p.m. Friday. Brenda Lorraine Houk, 43, of Oskaloosa, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.