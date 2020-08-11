Ottumwa Fire
Medical calls: 6:30 p.m. Monday. North Fifth Street. 7:58 p.m. Monday. South Elm Street. 8:31 p.m. Monday. Chester Avenue. 9:22 p.m. Monday. West Park. 9:33 p.m. Monday. Chester Avenue. 6:09 a.m. Tuesday. North Market Street. 7:13 a.m. Tuesday. Edwards Drive. 7:24 a.m. Tuesday. Lake Drive. 9:09 a.m. Tuesday. Queen Anne Avenue. 10:33 a.m. Tuesday. South Sheridan Street. 10:53 a.m. Tuesday. Sussex Place.
Ottumwa Police
11 a.m. Monday. Adam Markell Powell, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Fourth Street with domestic assault serious, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance.
11:58 a.m. Monday. Johnny B. Spencer, 36, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
9:51 p.m. Monday. Netipan Nikes, unknown age, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Washington Street with public intoxication-alcohol.
Centerville Police
1:49 p.m. Sunday. Cory Alan Koenig, 40, of Centerville, was charged in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street with parole violation.
2:57 p.m. Sunday. Jesse Michael Knowles, 30, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of East Walnut Street with violation of a no-contact order.
11:26 p.m. Sunday. Bobby Eugene Hayes, 38, of Centerville, was charged at South Drake Avenue and East Sheridan Avenue with driving while barred.
12:50 a.m. Monday. Rickey Joe Shore Jr., 32, of Centerville, was charged on South 18th Street with violation of a no-contact order and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Appanoose Sheriff
11:57 a.m. Saturday. Michael Wade Kruzich, 54, of Mystic, was charged in the 800 block of West Green Street with simple assault.
1:22 a.m. Sunday. Brett David Little, 39, of What Cheer, was charged at 18th Street and East Oneal Street with OWI.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 3:15 p.m. Sunday. South 18th Street, Centerville. 1:23 a.m. Monday. South 15th Street, Centerville.