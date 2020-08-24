Ottumwa Fire
3:45 a.m. Saturday. Residential fire alarm in the 300 block of Chester Ave.
9:46 a.m. Saturday. Investigation in the 900 block of Quincy Ave.
11:19 a.m. Saturday. Fluid cleanup in the 600 block of Fahrney Blvd.
12:16 p.m. Saturday. Canceled en route to 1400 block of North Elm St.
3:24 p.m. Saturday. False report of a dumpster fire in the 1600 block of Stellar Ave.
5:24 a.m. Sunday. Investigation in the 300 block of E. 4th St.
2:14 a.m. Sunday. Debris cleanup in the 400 block of N. Sheridan Ave.
Medical calls: 3:44 p.m. Friday. South Moore St. 9:31 p.m. Friday. Pennsylvania Ave. 11:34 p.m. Friday. Tuttle St. 12:39 a.m. Saturday. W. 2nd St. 5:11 a.m. Saturday. Kruger St. and Jefferson. 5:35 a.m. Saturday. Davis St. 8:37 a.m. Saturday. North Benton St. 12:52 p.m. Saturday. Chester Ave. 1:26 p.m. Saturday. N. Quincy Ave. 3:54 p.m. Saturday. W. Park Ave. 9:34 p.m. Saturday. Rochester Road E. 10:07 p.m. Saturday. N. Van Buren Ave. 10:28 p.m. Saturday. W. Main St. 1:07 a.m. Sunday. Ottumwa St. 6:39 a.m. Sunday. Elma St. 9:04 a.m. Sunday. E. Mary St. 10:42 a.m. Sunday. Tuttle St. 10:54 a.m. Sunday. Madison Ave. 11:38 a.m. Sunday. E. 2nd St. 11:39 a.m. Sunday. Swanson Ave. 12:31 p.m. Sunday. Ottumwa St. 7:53 p.m. Sunday. Milner St. 11:22 p.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 12:04 a.m. Monday. Waverly Ave. 1:52 a.m. Monday. S. Milner St. 7:23 a.m. Monday. S. Iowa Ave. 8:16 a.m. Monday. S. Iowa Ave. 9:32 a.m. Monday. W. Alta Vista Ave. 12:01 p.m. Monday. Albia Road. 2:46 p.m. Monday. Chester Ave.
Ottumwa Police
Editor’s note: Due to change by the Ottumwa Police Department’s arrest logs, arrest times were not available. Arrests are listed by date of arrest.
Friday, Aug. 21
Chad Robert Houk, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 10000 block of S. Weller St. with domestic assault serious.
Richard Allen Landouceuer, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at Hydro Lot with driving while barred.
Mega Rae Gooden, 34, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of Summit St. with no proof of insurance and fraudulent registration.
Tiffany Alisha Miller, 32, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 100 block of S. Milner St.
Tanner Clinton Whitmore, 20, of Blakesburg, was charged in the 1300 block of N. Court St. with parole violation.
Jordan James Harrington, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of E. Main St. with driving under suspension and no SR 22 insurance and was served a warrant.
Carlos Velasco Mendez, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of E. Main St. with failure to appear.
David Christopher Garber, 25, of Agency, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
Larry Michael Kauffold, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of protective order.
Dylan Taylor Elswick, 29, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
Randy Logan Rominger, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of N. Wapello St. with interference with official acts and was served a warrant.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Mac Alden Mills, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Pocahontas Lane with burglary from motor vehicle.
Joshua Lynn Shaull, 26, of Richland, was charged in the 400 block of N. Green St. with driving while barred.
Tory Lynn Williams, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at N. Hancock St. and Hobson St. with possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and driving while barred.
Brandt Edward Cassatt, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Center Ave. with failure to appear.
Joshua Mark Cowger, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of E. Williams St. with driving while barred.
Emily Marie Boyd, 32, of Agency, was charged in the 1300 block of Albia Road with failure to appear.
Samantha Lynn Johnson, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
Eric Allen Iseton, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of W. Williams St. with possession of drug paraphernalia.
A juvenile was charged in the 1000 block of W. Williams St. with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tysha Linn Ghazal, 35, no town listed, was charged in the 1300 block of Locust St. with prohibited acts, interference with official acts and providing false identification.
Larry Michael Kauffold, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Locust St. with providing false identification and violating protective order.
Rachael Katie Hasley, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of N. Court St. with trespass.
Nikki Nichole Dickerson, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. Highway 34/N. Highway 63 with driving while barred.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Daniel Gene Shepard, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of N. Jefferson St. with public intoxication-drugs.
Jason Michael Almy, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Milner St. with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Diana Lynn Taylor, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Milner St. with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Edward Taylor Jr., 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Milner St. with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, and interference with official acts.
Christopher Lee Eidson, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. Finley Ave. and S. Adella St. with disorderly conduct.
Joanna Ruth Eidson-Thomas, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. Finley Ave. and S. Adella St. with disorderly conduct.
Aaron Joseph Parker, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. Williams St. and S. Ferry St. with disorderly conduct.
Gerry Eugene Rilinger, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
David Lee Hodson Jr., 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of N. Quincy Ave. with OWI.
Wapello Sheriff
1:04 p.m. Thursday. Angel Green, 29, of Lovilia, was charged with fifth-degree theft.
10:12 p.m. Saturday. Michael Vitko, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged at Lake and Copperhead Roads with public intoxication.
6:34 p.m. Sunday. Abran Erakirk, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 16000 block of Bluegrass Road with OWI.
Centerville Police
1 a.m. Saturday. Clifton Malik Wallace, 21, of Bettendorf, was charged in the 22900 block of Highway 5 with OWI first offense.
10:45 p.m. Saturday. Ashley Nichole Roberts, 26, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of W. Van Buren St. with probation violation.
10:25 a.m. Sunday. Kyle Lee Jellison, 32, of Seymour, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear and violation of a no contact order.
Appanoose Sheriff
8:32 p.m. Friday. Michael Anthony Phelps, 30, of Mystic, was charged in the 100 block of N. 4th St. with fifth-degree theft.