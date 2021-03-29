Ottumwa Fire
5:38 p.m. Saturday. Smoke complaint in the 200 block of Fairview Avenue.
12:45 p.m. Sunday. Down powerline in the 200 block of South Ransom Street.
8:47 a.m. Monday. False alarm in the 900 block of West Second Street.
Medical calls: 6:10 p.m. Friday. South Iowa Avenue. 6:33 p.m. Friday. Silverwood Drive. 8:36 p.m. Friday. North Court Road. 9:33 p.m. Friday. North Van Buren Avenue. 11:26 p.m. Friday. Lillan Street. 6:57 a.m. Saturday. North Court Street. 11:14 a.m. Saturday. Boone Avenue. 12:15 p.m. Saturday. East Second Street. 12:59 p.m. Saturday. North Madison Avenue. 1:40 p.m. Saturday. North Fifth Street. 2:18 p.m. Saturday. North Van Buren Avenue. 5:06 p.m. Saturday. Swanson Avenue. 11:46 p.m. Saturday. South Union Street. 3:28 a.m. Sunday. West Finley Avenue. 3:52 a.m. Sunday. West Finley Avenue. 9:22 a.m. Sunday. East Rochester Road. 11:56 a.m. Sunday. East Williams Street. 12:14 p.m. Sunday. North Van Buren Avenue. 12:19 p.m. Sunday. West Second Street. 12:22 p.m. Sunday. Ray Street. 2:07 p.m. Sunday. Hamilton Street. 8:43 p.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 8:48 p.m. Sunday. Lillan Street. 9:08 p.m. Sunday. Venture Drive. 9:11 p.m. Sunday. South Fellows Avenue. 9:28 p.m. Sunday. North Quincy Avenue. 11:37 p.m. Sunday. Adeline Road. 6:35 a.m. Monday. East Rochester Road. 11:35 a.m. Monday. West Second Street.
Ottumwa Police
12:05 a.m. Friday. Grant Patrick Ponder, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with public intoxication.
2:39 a.m. Friday. William Robert Yeager, 49, of Eddyville, was charged at North Ferry Street and Richmond Avenue with driving while barred.
9:08 a.m. Friday. Malea Lynne McDowell, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of North Court Street with fifth-degree theft, forgery, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp and third-degree theft. Mcdowell was also served two warrants.
11:26 a.m. Friday. Jon Rubin Stewart, 29, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
1:51 p.m. Friday. Katie Renee Jennings, 25, of Eldon, was charged in the 100 block of South Market Street with public intoxication.
2:45 p.m. Friday. Coleena Marie Sparks, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of probation.
3:58 p.m. Friday. Grant Patrick Ponder, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with public intoxication.
10 p.m. Friday. William Eugene Eaton, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Hancock Street with second-degree arson, second-degree attempted burglary, joint criminal conduct and going armed with intent.
10 p.m. Friday. Durc Anthony Waite, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Hancock Street with second-degree arson and joint criminal conduct.
10:49 p.m. Friday. Stacy Elaine Agnew, 40, of Centerville, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with possession of controlled substance and fifth-degree theft.
10:49 p.m. Friday. Mark Anthony Shiltz, 62, of Centerville, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
No time given, Friday. Brittany Danielle Eaton, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Hancock Street with false report of indictable offense.
12:42 a.m. Saturday. Christopher Lane Hale, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Iowa Avenue with driving while barred and possession of controlled substance.
2:10 a.m. Saturday. Joe Scott Bakalar, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Milner Street with public intoxication.
2:52 a.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged at East Main Street and South Market Street with possession of marijuana.
9:27 a.m. Saturday. Carrie Lynn Higgins, 31, of Cresswell, Oregon, was charged in the 300 block of West Finley Avenue with third-degree theft.
9:27 a.m. Saturday. Chad Dwayne Humphrey, 33, of Cresswell, Oregon, was charged in the 300 block of West Finley Avenue with third-degree theft.
10:36 a.m. Saturday. Robert Edward Taylor, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with driving while barred.
12:44 p.m. Saturday. Nicholas Meyers, 36, of Des Moines, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, OWI and driving while barred.
3:19 p.m. Saturday. Rachel Lorenza Austin, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Davis Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
4:55 p.m. Saturday. Bernard Weires, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Ottumwa Street with domestic abuse assault.
6:20 p.m. Saturday. Chase Michael Ellis, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of West Second Street with sexual exploitation of a minor and telephone dissemination of obscene material.
7:10 p.m. Saturday. Darien Latroy Davis, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
9:10 p.m. Saturday. Jeslynn Jo Spicer, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
12:02 a.m. Sunday. Robert James Wilson, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Fifth Street with violation of parole, violation of no contact order, domestic abuse assault, willful injury and first-degree harassment.
1:16 a.m. Sunday. Bertino Weires, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and North Court Street with OWI.
1 p.m. Sunday. Grant Patrick Ponder, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with public intoxication.
4:40 p.m. Sunday. Amanda Leigh Farmer, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of West Second Street with revocation of pretrial release condition and violation of probation.
10:28 p.m. Sunday. Gabriel Ray Burton, 39, of Blakesburg, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
10:49 p.m. Sunday. Lekia Ke Mcquitty, 29, of Eddyville, was charged North Court Road and Bonita Avenue with OWI and violation of protective order.
No time given, Sunday. Wesley Melendez, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with interference with official acts.
No time given, Sunday. Cole O'Leary-Thudium, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with permit under 18 to consume alcohol and interference with official acts.