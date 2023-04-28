Ottumwa Police
3:45 p.m. Wednesday. A 46-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with trespass.
4 p.m. Wednesday. A 28-year-old male was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
4:30 p.m. Wednesday. A 19-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
4:46 p.m. Wednesday. A 32-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
8:15 p.m. Wednesday. A 29-year-old male was charged in the 900 block of Sheffield Street with third-degree theft and credit card fraud.
12:48 a.m. Thursday. A 35-year-old male was charged in the 1800 block of West Second Street with trespass.
3:20 a.m. Thursday. A 54-year-old female was charged in the 200 block of West Fifth Street with assault.
3:54 a.m. Thursday. A 38-year-old female was charged in the 2900 block of Oak Meadows Drive with contributing the delinquency of a minor.
8 a.m. Thursday. A 57-year-old male was charged in the 1000 block of Center Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
11:15 a.m. Thursday. A 35-year-old male was charged in the 600 block of East Main Street with drunk driving revocation.
12:15 p.m. Thursday. A 51-year-old female was charged in the 700 block of Chester Avenue with animals which bite and confining dogs.
2:50 p.m. Thursday. A 34-year-old female was charged at Hancock and Boone with driving while barred.
4:23 p.m. Thursday. A 27-year-old was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
4:50 p.m. Thursday. A 32-year-old male was charged in the 900 bloc of West Second Street with two counts of domestic abuse.
7:43 p.m. Thursday. A 27-year-old male was charged in the 900 block of North Court Street with possession of a controlled substance and domestic abuse assault.
8:30 p.m. Thursday. An 18-year-old male was charged on Greenbriar Lane with trespass.
8:58 p.m. Thursday. A 44-year-old male was charged in the 1000 block of East Williams Street with drug tax stamp violation, intent to delivery amphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:30 p.m. Thursday. A 41-year-old female was charged in the 800 block of East Williams Street with failure to appear.
10:54 p.m. Thursday. A 38-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with parole violation.
11:45 p.m. Thursday. A 52-year-old male was charged in the 300 block of North Madison Avenue with fraudulent use of registration and driving while suspended.
11:45 p.m. Thursday. A 26-year-old female was charged in the 300 block of North Madison Avenue with providing false identification information.
