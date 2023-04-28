Ottumwa Police

3:45 p.m. Wednesday. A 46-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with trespass.

4 p.m. Wednesday. A 28-year-old male was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.

4:30 p.m. Wednesday. A 19-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.

4:46 p.m. Wednesday. A 32-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.

8:15 p.m. Wednesday. A 29-year-old male was charged in the 900 block of Sheffield Street with third-degree theft and credit card fraud.

12:48 a.m. Thursday. A 35-year-old male was charged in the 1800 block of West Second Street with trespass.

3:20 a.m. Thursday. A 54-year-old female was charged in the 200 block of West Fifth Street with assault.

3:54 a.m. Thursday. A 38-year-old female was charged in the 2900 block of Oak Meadows Drive with contributing the delinquency of a minor.

8 a.m. Thursday. A 57-year-old male was charged in the 1000 block of Center Avenue with domestic abuse assault.

11:15 a.m. Thursday. A 35-year-old male was charged in the 600 block of East Main Street with drunk driving revocation.

12:15 p.m. Thursday. A 51-year-old female was charged in the 700 block of Chester Avenue with animals which bite and confining dogs.

2:50 p.m. Thursday. A 34-year-old female was charged at Hancock and Boone with driving while barred.

4:23 p.m. Thursday. A 27-year-old was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.

4:50 p.m. Thursday. A 32-year-old male was charged in the 900 bloc of West Second Street with two counts of domestic abuse.

7:43 p.m. Thursday. A 27-year-old male was charged in the 900 block of North Court Street with possession of a controlled substance and domestic abuse assault.

8:30 p.m. Thursday. An 18-year-old male was charged on Greenbriar Lane with trespass.

8:58 p.m. Thursday. A 44-year-old male was charged in the 1000 block of East Williams Street with drug tax stamp violation, intent to delivery amphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.

10:30 p.m. Thursday. A 41-year-old female was charged in the 800 block of East Williams Street with failure to appear.

10:54 p.m. Thursday. A 38-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with parole violation.

11:45 p.m. Thursday. A 52-year-old male was charged in the 300 block of North Madison Avenue with fraudulent use of registration and driving while suspended.

11:45 p.m. Thursday. A 26-year-old female was charged in the 300 block of North Madison Avenue with providing false identification information.

