Land transfers
March 23
Judith Ann Helmick to Dawn Denise Greiner and Robert E. Greiner, 304 Lake Drive, $95,000 to $95,500.
Sheila Kono, executor of Bernice A. Harmon Estate, to Jose De Jesus Ortiz Jr., 225 S. Adella St., $39,000 to $39,500.
Stephanie Shoemaker to James Rushman and Lori Rushman, 813 Chester Ave., $35,000 to $35,500.
March 24
Gary L. And Barbara A. Day to Edwin H. Day, 2710 N. Court St., $121,000 to $121,500.
Robert L. Rusch to Jon Caston, 303 Tacoma Ave., $16,673 to $17,173.
March 25
Penny R. Miller to Marquette Walterman, 401 S. Milner St., $1,120 to $1,620.
Jennifer J. Parsons and Stephen K. Parsons to Oguz Poroy, 2115 N. Elm St., $74,000 to $74,500.
Carl A. Thompson to Marquette Walterman, 401 S. Miner St., $1,120 to $1,620.
Jon Larson to Marquette Walterman, 401 S. Milner St., $1,400 to $1,900.
Bank of America, N.A., to SEIA Rentals, LLC, 410 N. Benton St., $29,000 to $29,500.
Estate of Faye Sporer to James Moore, 1409 N. Van Buren Ave., $75,000 to $75,500.
Estate of Marilyn M. Walker to Duane A. Atwood, bare land, $1,105,020 to $1,105,520.
Barbara Suechting to Marquette Walterman, 401 S. Milner St., $5,600 to $6,100.
Lawrence R. Shilling to Marquette Walterman, 401 S. Milner St., $5,600 to $6,100.
Cynthia J. Keep to Brent Haines, 417 Wildwood Drive, $140,000 to $140,500.
Charles Thompson and Kumhui Thompson to Marquette Walterman, 401 S. Milner St., $1,120 to $1,620.
Leslie Larue and Ken Larue to Marquette Walterman, 401 S. Milner St., $1,400 to $1,900.
Bobbie More and Michael More to Marquette Walterman, 401 S. Milner St., $1,400 to $1,900.
Billie DeJong and Jeff DeJong to Marquette Walterman, 401 S. Milner St., $1,400 to $1,900.
Earl Gene Miller and Inez M. Miller to Marquette Walterman, 401 S. Milner St., $1,120 to $1,620.
Alan L. Shilling and Marcella Shilling to Marquette Walterman, 401 S. Milner St., $5,600 to $6,100.
Cherie Lynn Altheide to Marquette Waltermin, 401 S. Milner St., $1,120 to $1,620.
David J. Ramsey and Michelle R. Ramsey to Peyton M. Crosser, 37 Schwartz Drive, $170,000 to $170,500.
March 26
Rippling Waters, and Iowa nonprofit corporation, successor by merger to Rippling Waters Property Development, LLC, to JKAT Integrity Team, LLC, lots in Quail Creek, $49,000 to $49,500.
PTH Land Co., LLP, to Chippewa Creek Properties, LLC, two parcels of bare land, $118,500 to $119,000.
Nathan and Katlyn Overturf to Steve Ellison, 2020 Greenwood Drive, $37,000 to $37,500.
Ciarra N. And Justin A. Baxter to Paul and Lori McDonald, vacant ground, $9,000 to $9,500.
Lyle K. Crawford and Erin E. Conrad to Von Jeff and Yvonne Renee Dickerson, 2635 N. Court St., $195,000 to $195,500.
March 27
Elizabeth J. Brannick, a.k.a. Liz. J. Brannick, and Adam K. Brannick to Ashley William Wounded Arrow, 16580 Highway 34 No. 5, $271,000 to $271,500.