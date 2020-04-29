Land transfers
April 20
Donald C. Teninty, by Carrie Deanne Teninty, attorney-in-fact, to Donald D. Herr and Donald D. Herr Jr., bare land $102,917 to $103,417.
Carolyn A. McBeth, trustee, to Pyle, LLC, unimproved land, $1,100,000 to $1,100,500.
Linda D. Heston, Steven M. Heston, Cathy C. Jobe, Barbara J. Hopwood and Marla D. Bettis to Donald D. Herr and Donald D. Herr Jr., bare land, $102,917 to $103,417.
Agency Cafe, LLC, to Kimberly M. Frymoyer, 510 W. Main St., Agency, $74,900 to $75,400.
Patrick Konrad, Ann Green, James Konrad, Martin Konrad, Thomas Konrad, Joyce Dickerson and Kathryn White to Kurtis L. Konrad, land, $88,102 to $88,602.
Jon W. Cox to Zachary E. Cox, 403 N. Ann St., Agency, $60,000 to $60,500.
William L. Birch to Christopher Henderson, 1021 W. Second St., $95,000 to $95,500.
Helen I. Blame Living Trust dated June 24, 2014, to Donald D. Herr and Donald D. Herr Jr., bare land, $102,916 to $103,416.
April 21
Gerald E. Sullivan to Glenn “Rowdy” Voss, 301 N. Fifth, Eddyville, $75,000 to $75,500.
Edward Ortell Farms, LLC, to Marvin J. Wynn Jr. and Brenda S. Wynn, 2655 N. Court St., $242,000 to $242,500.
Joseph W. Brubaker and Amber M. Brubaker to Bradley J. Payne and Kristen Meeker Payne, 124 W. Alta Vista Ave., $168,000 to $168,500.
Dillon and Cassie Murray to Leslie D. Galaz, 134 Vogel Ave., $150,000 to $150,500.
Alicia E. Gomez to John Henry and Barbara Henry, 15 Schwartz Drive, $187,000 to $187,500.
April 22
DA Investment Properties, LLC, to R.G. Property, LLC, 1306-1308 Center Place, $153,500 to $154,00.
Sylvia E. Brown, Donald L. Brown and Marschelle Brown to John E. Helgerson and Steven L. Roquet, 1212 Hutchinson Ave., $52,500 to $53,000.
David J. Chmelar to Roberto M. Zamora to 163 Vanness Ave., $60,000, to $60,500.
LuEllen Worth, by Dennis J. Worth, attorney-in-fact, to Phillip C. Ehrenhard, 317 S. Webster St., $65,000 to $65,500.
Kim L. Ostrander and Melissa Ostrander to Drew M. Ostrander and Makenzie J. Ostrander, 7234 River Road, $444,255 to $444,755.
April 24
Cynthia Reece to Olga Maria Deanda, 715 N. Cooper, $39,000 to $39,500.
Jason & Melissa Loner to Brandon Strasser & Molissa Powell-Littler, 15054 185th Ave., $240,000 to $240,500.
Vantage LLC to Tiffany Buehneman, 807 Pennsylvania Ave., $72,000 to $72,500.
Richard A. Sloan to Yasfir & Maria A. Torres, 545 and 553 Ray St., $30,000 to $30,500.
Larry A. Myers to Dylan Ehrenhard, 9699 65th St., $40,000 to $40,500.
Sharon A. Richards Guardianship & Conservatorship to Shannon Lee Ann Selk, 447 Crestview, $27,000 to $27,500.